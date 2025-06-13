Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chief Of Iranian Armed Forces Staff Dies


2025-06-13 02:06:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, was killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Iran, Trend reports.

A group of military personnel also died with him.

To note, on June 13, as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel, including the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, were killed.

MENAFN13062025000187011040ID1109669125

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search