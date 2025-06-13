Chief Of Iranian Armed Forces Staff Dies

To note, on June 13, as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel, including the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, were killed.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.