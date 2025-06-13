Tailwindpets Introduces The Double Hinged Dog Knee Brace - Real Help For Dogs With Injuries

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 11, 2025 3:56 pm - TailwindPets launches a Double Hinged Dog Knee Brace for dogs with injuries in both hind legs, offering balanced support, natural movement, and all-day comfort-ideal for ACL/CCL recovery, arthritis, or post-surgery healing.

San Diego, CA – June 13, 2025 – TailwindPets, the trusted name in orthopedic dog braces, has officially launched its Double Hinged Dog Knee Brace, designed specifically for dogs struggling with injuries or weakness in both hind legs. Whether your dog is dealing with ACL or CCL tears, arthritis, or recovering from surgery, this brace is built to give them real support and comfort.

This new design isn't just a pair of regular braces - it's a complete solution. The Double Hinged Brace supports both legs at once, using built-in side hinges that let your dog move naturally while keeping the knees stable and aligned. It's ideal for dogs that have had surgery on both knees, or for aging pets who are simply having a harder time getting around.

Why This Brace Is a Game-Changer

Most braces on the market only support one leg. But in reality, dogs often injure both knees over time. Supporting just one side leads to overcompensation, which can strain the rest of the body - especially the hips and spine.

The Double Hinged Dog Knee Brace from TailwindPets:

Provides balanced support for both knees

Helps maintain a natural walking gait

Reduces stress on other joints and the back

Can delay or even avoid surgery in some cases

“When a dog tears one ACL, the chances of the other one going are high. We created the Double Hinged Brace to support the whole dog, not just one limb,” says the Product Director at TailwindPets.“It's been incredible to watch how quickly dogs regain their confidence and movement once they're supported properly.”

Developed With Vets, Built for Real Life

The brace was designed with input from veterinarians and dog rehabilitation specialists. It uses soft but sturdy neoprene, adjustable velcro straps, and lightweight aluminum hinges on both sides of each leg to allow movement while still protecting the joint. It's breathable, comfortable, and made to be worn throughout the day - even for walks, light play, or navigating slippery floors.

This brace is particularly helpful for:

Dogs recovering from double TPLO surgery

Older dogs with arthritis in both knees

Breeds prone to joint problems

Dogs who are avoiding surgery for health or financial reasons

The built-in hinges guide the knees to move in a safe, forward-backward motion while preventing harmful side-to-side instability. It doesn't lock the leg in place like a splint - it supports the knee while allowing the kind of motion dogs actually need to recover and build strength.

Add-On: Full Body Support

Pet parents also have the option to pair the brace with Tailwind's Combo Harness & Belt, which connects over the back to keep everything aligned and prevent slippage. This is especially useful for dogs with more severe weakness or wobbly gait.

Trusted by Dog Owners and Professionals

TailwindPets is the only U.S. dog brace company that backs its products with real veterinary research. Studies show that dogs with ACL injuries often regain over 85% of their mobility when fitted with a properly designed orthotic brace - and Tailwind is leading the way with patented, evidence-based solutions.

What Makes the Double Hinged Dog Knee Brace Stand Out:

Supports both legs at once, evenly

Hinges allow natural motion and prevent harmful twisting

Adjustable to fit your dog's unique shape and size

Comfortable enough for all-day wear

Optional back harness connection for extra control

Developed in the USA with input from orthopedic vets

The brace is available in multiple sizes, and Tailwind's team provides detailed guidance to ensure a proper fit. Video tutorials, measuring instructions, and customer support are all part of the package.

Available Now

The Double Hinged Dog Knee Brace is now available at Customers across the U.S. and beyond can order online, access educational resources, and get help from a team that truly understands dogs.

About TailwindPets

TailwindPets specializes in premium orthopedic braces for dogs. With a focus on comfort, science, and long-term healing, Tailwind offers solutions that are trusted by both pet owners and veterinarians. Their mission is simple: help dogs move better, feel better, and stay active without unnecessary pain or surgery.

Press & Business Inquiries:

