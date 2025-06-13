Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees Slight Dip On Thursday Check Here
Housefull 5 opened with a bang but has seen a gradual dip over the week. Still, it may become the biggest hit in Fardeen, Dino, and Riteish's careers.
Housefull 5 has performed well at the box office, with estimated earnings of ₹120.25 crore in India. Here's a look at the film's Day 7 collection figures and Thursday's theatre occupancy details.
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 had a strong opening day, earning ₹24 crore and setting the stage for a successful run at the box office.
Housefull 5 earned Rs 31 crore on Day 2 with 29.17% occupancy and Rs 32.5 crore on Sunday, despite a lower occupancy rate of 4.84% across theatres.Akshay Kumar's film earned ₹13 crore with 60% occupancy on day 4, ₹11.25 crore on day 5, and ₹8.5 crore on day 6.Housefull 5 completed its 7-day run, earning ₹6.75 crore (early estimates) on day 7, its lowest single-day earning.Housefull 5 has earned a total of ₹127 crore in seven days. However, these are not the final figures, and the collection may still increase.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment