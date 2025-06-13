Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees Slight Dip On Thursday Check Here

Housefull 5 opened with a bang but has seen a gradual dip over the week. Still, it may become the biggest hit in Fardeen, Dino, and Riteish's careers.

Housefull 5 has performed well at the box office, with estimated earnings of ₹120.25 crore in India. Here's a look at the film's Day 7 collection figures and Thursday's theatre occupancy details.

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 had a strong opening day, earning ₹24 crore and setting the stage for a successful run at the box office.

Housefull 5 earned Rs 31 crore on Day 2 with 29.17% occupancy and Rs 32.5 crore on Sunday, despite a lower occupancy rate of 4.84% across theatres.

Akshay Kumar's film earned ₹13 crore with 60% occupancy on day 4, ₹11.25 crore on day 5, and ₹8.5 crore on day 6.Housefull 5 completed its 7-day run, earning ₹6.75 crore (early estimates) on day 7, its lowest single-day earning.Housefull 5 has earned a total of ₹127 crore in seven days. However, these are not the final figures, and the collection may still increase.