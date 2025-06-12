UAE: Chatgpt Outage Openai Identifies Root Cause, Working Towards Full Recovery

ChatGPT has identified the root cause for the issue causing elevated errors and latency across the listed services, OpenAI said, adding that it is working on implementing a mitigation.

There is continued recovery across API and ChatGPT, and engineers have applied the mitigation and are monitoring the recovery. However, they are still monitoring the fix and are working towards full recovery.

Users in the UAE reported issued while using ChatGPT as thousands across the globe were hit with an OpenAI outage on Tuesday, as per information on data-tracking website Downdetector.

From the reported issues globally, around 93% of users faced problems while using ChatGPT ; seven per cent had issues while using the application and a percentage of users were struggling while trying to log into the site.

The technical issues peaked at 1.30pm, when most users reported issues. At 2.45pm, reports had gone down but were still high around the world.

In the UAE, reports peaked at 1.40pm and have been ongoing until now.

Around 60% of Emirates' users faced issues while trying to use the website; 38 per cent of individuals had issues while logging in and two per cent of users had issues with ChatGPT.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Sarah K., a Dubai resident, said she was trying to compile her university notes but was unable to do so. "I have an assignment due at 5pm and just wanted to compile the notes together, but the page is unresponsive. It feel weird to not get a response from ChatGPT," said the 19-year-old.

Earlier this year, ChatGPT removed the sign up option for users, making it simpler for individuals to log in.

OpenAI initially launched the search engine to paid subscribers. It soon made it accessible to all users by rolling it out in the same year. Users still required an account to access it, as without one it would only allow for an allocated number of tries for a certain duration.

This move is likely to put pressure on search engines like Google and Bing as the platform will now be easily accessible to all.