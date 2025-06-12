Learnlogic Launches Customer Service Training: Customer Champion Training In A Box A Revolutionary Approach To Customer Experience Training
Scottsdale, AZ - June 12, 2025 - LearnLogic proudly announces the launch of its Customer Service Training: Customer Champion Training in a Box, an entirely new way for small teams and organizations to access comprehensive, enterprise-level customer service training at a fraction of the traditional cost.
This groundbreaking program is based on 30 years of real-world experience delivering customer experience strategies through LeaderLogic advisory services. It is also built on the research from multiple number one bestselling books, including What Customers Crave and What Customers Hate . The program's creator, Nicholas Webb, who has been recognized as one of the top customer experience experts in the world for over nine consecutive years, brings an unmatched level of expertise to this innovative training solution.
Customer Champion Training in a Box utilizes LearnLogic's proprietary instructional design model, leveraging collaborative ideation exercises to drive meaningful retention, team engagement, and real business outcomes. Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all training, this program delivers powerful content that rapidly improves customer satisfaction and loyalty.
In addition to the Training in a Box format, this program is also available in customized live virtual training and fully facilitated on-site training for maximum impact. Supplies for the initial release are limited, and reservations are now being accepted ahead of the official launch on July 1, 2025.
Organizations can also bring this transformative content to their conferences and leadership events through keynote presentations delivered by LearnLogic CEO Nicholas Webb, one of the world's most sought-after speakers on customer experience and future trends.
For more information or to reserve your Training in a Box kit, contact Michelle Lynn at: ...
