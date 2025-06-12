Experts Say GS1 Digital Link QR Codes Are Essential For Farm-To-Table Products

The farm-to-table concept, built on direct, local sourcing, has evolved into a model that seeks to reduce the gap between producers and consumers.

It requires an efficient structure that uses a more advanced barcode technology to manage the flow of goods and handle the complexities of daily deliveries.

Using a GS1 QR code for farm-to-table products helps ensure the logistics don't get messy. It lets producers, suppliers, and even retailers manage inventory, batches, and expiry dates-all without complicating the relationship between grower, supplier, and consumer.

QR TIGER's GS1 QR code generator is a practical tool that supports the farm-to-table movement's logistical backbone, keeping it traceable, organized, and ready to scale while staying true to its local-first spirit.

Understanding the farm-to-table movement

Also called farm-to-plate or farm-to-fork, the movement focuses on reducing the distance between producers and consumers. The goal is to create a more direct link from farms to kitchens or restaurants.

It started as a response to industrial food systems, where products were mass-produced, shipped long distances, and stripped of transparency. Farm-to-table emphasizes local produce delivery, seasonal availability, and knowing where food comes from.

It includes everything from local produce at farmers' markets to meat served in restaurants or delivered to homes. While the concept is simple, the process still needs structure. Traceability and inventory control don't go away; they just take a different form.

Why two-dimensional barcodes work in farm-to-table logistics

GS1 Digital Link QR codes are standardized 2D barcodes. They can hold more than just a product number-like where it came from, how it was made, and when it expires.

They're readable by smartphones and POS systems and connect physical goods to digital information in one scan.

This ties into GS1's global Sunrise 2027 initiative, which pushes for wider use of 2D barcodes across industries, including food.

As Benjamin Claeys, CEO of QR TIGER, explains:

“GS1 QR codes serve a much broader role-they're not just about streamlining logistics anymore. They also provide valuable information directly to the end user, the consumer.”

Claeys believes that the world will see QR codes move to the front of the packaging, making them more visible and accessible.

“This shift reflects their evolving role in enhancing consumer engagement, providing product details, and even supporting sustainability efforts. It's a more interactive experience for the consumer and a more strategic approach for brands.”

Ned Mears, Senior Director at GS1 US, echoed this view during a February 21, 2025, webinar hosted by QR TIGER, noting that QR codes are fast becoming a dual-purpose tool: useful for supply chains and crucial for consumer transparency.

GS1 QR code for farm-to-table products use cases

1. Effective inventory management

Even small farms deal with volume-batches of vegetables, cuts of meat, seasonal products.

A GS1 QR code carries detailed product data, like batch numbers, expiration dates, and product types. This helps producers organize inventory easily without needing large ERP systems.

It's traceable, scannable, and easy to update when linked to dynamic platforms.

2. Link to more product information

A standard barcode holds only a product identifier. GS1 Digital Link carries that and connects to much richer information: farm location, growing methods, certifications (like organic or free-range), and even recipe suggestions.

Farmers and small producers can tell their story without needing extra labels.

3. Use in POS and helps track sales

Many farm-to-table businesses operate through farmers' markets, pop-up shops, or their own stores. Like traditional barcodes, QR codes work with Point-of-Sale (POS) systems. But they offer more: They allow the seller to automatically track what batches sold, when, and where.

This minimizes manual logging and improves accuracy, which is critical for small teams.

4. Helps with regulatory compliance

The QR code makes it easier for businesses to adhere to food safety laws and traceability rules, whether local or international. It also carries batch details and production information, speeding up recalls and protecting brands and public health.

It can connect shoppers to the complete details of sustainability claims, ethical sourcing proof, and carbon footprint disclosures.

For regulations like FSMA 204 and the EU's Farm-to-Fork strategy, QR codes help companies quickly trace products back to their exact origin and production details, checking all the boxes for compliance and giving consumers a reason to trust what's in their carts.

5. Payment option

Using a GS1 QR code for farm-to-table goods is one of those rare use cases where linking it to a payment system actually makes sense because the producer owns the entire chain, from harvest to doorstep.

That kind of control means they can point the QR code to a payment portal. The buyer scans, pays, and walks away-done.

You can't do this in traditional retail. Retailers don't get to edit or redirect GS1 QR codes made by manufacturers; only the original owner can. So, unless the brand handles everything, this setup's a no-go for them.

6. Customer engagement

Today's customers, whether shopping at a farmers market or dining in a farm-to-table restaurant, want more than just food. They want the story.

A GS1 QR code allows easy access to farm profiles, growing practices, sustainability efforts, and certifications. It turns a transaction into a relationship that fits naturally with the movement's values.

A win-win for farmers and consumers

Two core principles are at the heart of the farm-to-table movement: transparency for consumers and efficiency for producers.

A GS1 QR code for farm-to-table logistics fulfills both needs, providing farmers with an efficient tool to manage logistics while enhancing consumers' understanding of where their food comes from and how it's produced, which is precisely what farm-to-table is meant to be.

Ready to bring efficiency to your operation? Explore how QR TIGER's GS1 solutions can help you scale your local business.