Governor Of Okinawa To Present Honor Award To LA Dodgers' Dave Roberts And Throw First Pitch

Yasuhiro“Denny” TAMAKI, Governor of Okinawa Prefecture

Honor Award Certificate

Commemorative Gift: Ryukyuan Lacquerware

Celebrating peace and U.S.-Japan friendship, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki honors Dave Roberts with an award and first pitch ceremony at Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mr. Denny Tamaki, the governor of Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, will present the Okinawa Prefecture Honor Award to Mr. Dave Roberts, the Los Angeles Dodgers Manager and Okinawan descendant, on Saturday, June 14 from around 6:50 pm, right before the night game against SF Giants at LA Dodgers Stadium. The governor will then throw the first pitch to Dave Roberts. The ceremony signifies Okinawan people's strong wish for peace and friendly bilateral relations between the U.S. and Japan, who fought against each other 80 years ago, and now enjoy one of the strongest ties in the world.[Background Information](1) What is an Okinawa Prefecture Honor AwardThe Okinawa Prefecture Honor Award is commended to honor individuals who are widely respected by the people of Okinawa and have made outstanding achievements in the fields of academics, sports, arts, and culture who give bright hope and encouragement to the people of Okinawa.(2) Reason for presenting the Award to Mr. RobertsMr. Roberts led the Los Angeles Dodgers to the MLB 2024 World Series championship as manager. As an Okinawan descendant, his achievement brought great pride, joy, and hope not only to the people of Okinawa Prefecture but also to the more than 400,000 Uchinanchu (people from Okinawa Prefecture and of Okinawan descent) worldwide.(3) Meaning of "DENNY" on Governor s uniform at the opening pitch ceremonyGovernor Denny Tamaki was born to an American father who was a Marine and a Uchinanchu (Okinawan) mother. He was named Dennis, and his friends have called him by his nickname "Denny" since childhood. His official name now is Yasuhiro Tamaki, but he goes by Denny Tamaki, including his work as governor.Governor Denny Tamaki, whose father is a U.S. Marine, and Mr. Roberts, whose mother is a Uchinanchu, symbolize the friendly relationship between the U.S. and Japan.(4) Meaning of Jersey Number "80"Eighty years ago, Okinawa became a fierce battle site toward the end of World War II. A monument called the "Cornerstone of Peace" in Itoman City, Okinawa Prefecture, bears the names of approximately 240,000 who have fallen, regardless of their side or country, including 14,000 American soldiers.On this milestone occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Governor Denny Tamaki will deliver the first pitch to Manager Dave Roberts to convey the spirit of Okinawan people who desire peace.For inquiries, please contact the following Okinawa Prefectural Government officials:- Mr. Kiichiro Hokama (...)- Mr. Kenny Yamashiro (...)

