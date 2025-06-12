Back To The 2000S: Boy Bands And Retro Art Light Up Old School Square This July

Old School Square

Caudio - Trayvon Martin

Gwak Productions

DFitzsimmons - Green Gold Ray Gun

Ashleigh Walters with Bubble Yum Original, Starring Floyd D. Duck - 2024 - Acrylic on Gallery Wrapped Canvas - 12x24x2.5

Art Exhibition Features Works by Harold Caudio, Gwak, Ashleigh Walters, and Other Artists Plus – Don't Miss the POP 2000 Concert ft. NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) invites you to immerse yourself in a summer of all things Pop! Kicking off Saturday, July 5, Old School Square will come alive with vibrant art and throwback beats – from the bold“Pop Culture” exhibition at the Cornell Art Museum to the high-energy POP 2000 Tour Concert at The Amphitheatre."Pop Culture" Exhibition at the Cornell Art MuseumOpening Night: Saturday, July 5, 2025, 6 to 9 p.m.On View Through: September 28, 2025Step into a kaleidoscope of color, commentary and creativity. The "Pop Culture" Exhibition takes over the lower galleries of the Cornell Art Museum, spotlighting works by six fearless and forward-thinking artists:.Harold Caudio – Haitian American, South Florida mixed-media artist who creates pieces that challenge stereotypes, celebrate diversity and spark dialogue.“Pop Culture” will feature Caudio's series of portraits of influential figures (including Janet Jackson and Tupac) made entirely out of Skittles candy. Caudio was inspired to use Skittles after hearing the tragic story of Trayvon Martin, who was carrying a bag of Skittles and an iced tea when he was fatally shot. The Skittles became a symbol of Martin's innocence and youth..Gwak – Sarasota-based artist known for his immersive, nostalgia-driven art installations that blend pop-culture references and oversized sculptures. His works include a giant Rock 'em Sock 'em Robot, Hi-C juice box and Furbies..Ashleigh Walters – Former TV news anchor turned painter and sculptor known for her whimsical, oddly scaled creations and imaginative flair..Annina Rüst – Jupiter-based artist-technologist pushing the boundaries of electronics and software-based media art..Rogerio Peixoto – Brazilian-born South Florida talent creating 3D sculptures and pop paintings on mirrors..Damian Fitzsimmons – South Florida artist and Creative Director, film maker, writer and director of Braveman Media.“Pop Culture” will feature his interactive ray gun art.Museum Summer Hours: Wednesday - Friday 12 to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.Where: Cornell Art Museum and The Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in Old School Square garage.Cornell Art Museum admission is free. Donations are welcome!Quote from Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director at the Delray DDA:“We curated the Pop Culture exhibition for all ages to showcase iconic moments and innovations. Connecting visitors with the past and present, the art fosters deeper connections and appreciation for the touchstones in our cultural experiences. The Cornell Art Museum, through these works, strives to engage younger audiences and remain relevant where demographics come together. Pop Culture serves as a common ground for intergenerational dialogue, welcoming visitors to share their experiences with different perspectives.”Learn more about the“Pop Culture” Exhibition: events/pop-2000-exhibitionPOP 2000 Tour Concert – A Boy Band Blast from the Past!Saturday, July 5, 2025. Gates Open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m.Get ready to rewind to the golden era of boy bands! Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, the POP 2000 Tour features unforgettable performances by members of O-Town, LFO, and Ryan Cabrera-a dream lineup for any 2000s pop fan.Ticket Options:.General Admission: $27 per ticket (kids 5 and under are free). Bring your own seat..Premium: $47 per ticket. Enjoy a premium seat..VIP Ticket: $67 per ticket. Enjoy our VIP experience with access to our exclusive VIP lounge area with a dedicated bar, a VIP seat at the front of the stage, and a free specialty cocktail.Location: The Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in Old School Square garage.Tickets now available atNo refunds. This is a rain or shine event!About the Cornell Art MuseumThe Cornell Art Museum is housed within the original Delray Elementary School building, which was built in 1913. The Museum hosts several curated fine art exhibitions each year featuring notable regional, national and international artists. It also has a Museum Store displaying original works by regional artists. The City of Delray Beach purchased the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The building was named after benefactors George and Harriet Cornell in 1990, before being renovated in 2017 through the generous support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more at about .About Old School SquareOld School Square is a historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square's mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is owned by the City of Delray Beach and is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit cornell or call 561-654-2220.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 5613109921

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.