Wall Street May Be Ignoring The One Gold Market Signal That's Never Been Wrong

As stocks and gold both chase new records, seasoned analysts warn a rare alignment could trigger a major rotation into mining equities.

Gold is having a moment - but mining stocks may be about to steal the spotlight.

Over the past 12 months, gold has surged more than 44%, marking one of its most impressive runs in modern history. Veteran strategist George Milling-Stanley, one of the architects of the world's first gold-backed ETF, recently said investors shouldn't fear a pullback - because a new price“floor” above $3,000 has likely been established.

That comment comes as central banks continue to stockpile gold and markets digest conflicting signals from inflation, interest rates, and tariffs.

But something even more rare is happening : both gold and major U.S. equities are pushing record highs simultaneously. That's a historic anomaly - and according to multiple analysts, it may set the stage for a sharp catch-up rally in undervalued gold mining stocks.

A recent note from Jefferies analysts echoed the sentiment, suggesting that many mining equities are still trading far below their intrinsic value, despite bullion's record-setting climb. As a result, some of the biggest gains in the next phase of this bull market may come not from gold itself - but from the companies pulling it out of the ground .

One emerging gold developer just locked in funding, permits, and a near-term production timeline-read the full breakdown before this one escapes under the radar.

Keep reading to discover four gold mining companies that analysts believe are still trading at attractive valuations - and why some investors are calling this the most compelling setup for gold equities in over a decade.

Miners to Watch as Gold Prices Climb



As gold solidifies its breakout above $3,000, select junior and mid-tier miners are advancing with fresh capital, strong balance sheets, and shovel-ready assets.

From Nevada to Chile, these companies are building value through discovery, development, and disciplined execution - positioning themselves to benefit from a rising tide in mining equities.

· i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: IAUX) (TSX: IAU) closed a US$173 million bought deal public offering in mid-May, followed by an additional US$11 million private placement with insider participation. Combined, the capital raise supports the company's aggressive development strategy across its Nevada asset portfolio, which includes a fully permitted central processing facility and multiple high-grade gold projects moving toward feasibility.



· OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) reported $69 million in free cash flow for Q1 2025 and remains on track to meet full-year production and cost guidance across its global operations. With zero debt, a $228 million cash balance, and new discoveries at both Haile and Wharekirauponga, the company is positioning for stronger output and exploration upside in the quarters ahead.



· GoldMining Inc. (NYSE-American: GLDG) (TSX: GOLD) just closed a flow-through financing at a 25% premium to fund its first exploration program at Yellowknife since 2012. The project, which includes the historic high-grade Discovery Mine, holds over 1.7 million ounces of estimated gold resources across measured, indicated, and inferred categories. This marks a return to drilling on one of Canada's most prolific greenstone belts, with upside driven by new modeling and modern exploration. The company also maintains a strong portfolio of equity holdings in several gold developers and royalty firms across the Americas.



· Rio2 Limited (TSXV: RIO) (OTCQX: RIOFF) reports that construction of its Fenix Gold Project in Chile is 19% complete and remains on schedule and on budget for first gold production in January 2026. Backed by a 4.8Moz oxide resource and US$235 million in planned capital, the heap leach project is advancing critical infrastructure and exploration with a strong local workforce already in place.



The Bottom Line

With gold hovering near all-time highs, juniors with permitted assets and fresh capital are stepping into a rare window - one where they can move faster than the majors and sell into peak pricing.

While many developers are still early in the cycle, a small handful are already checking the right boxes: environmental approvals, funding secured, drill programs complete, and infrastructure nearby.

For investors looking to front-run the next potential producer, the key is identifying which juniors are closest to turning exploration into execution.

One emerging name fits that profile exactly - advancing a fully permitted project in a proven jurisdiction, with major-scale upside just beginning to unfold.