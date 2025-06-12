403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dundee, New Wave At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Dundee Corporation (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $2.60 Thursday. SPC Nickel Corp. and Dundee announced that SPC is commencing a rights offering to the holders of common shares in the capital of the Corporation to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3,500,000.
New Wave Holdings Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 21 cents Thursday. New Wave announced that it is proposing a name change and reiterates its Investment Policy and strategic focus. The Company intends to change its name from“New Wave Holdings Corp.” to“Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.”
Advantage Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.92 Thursday. No news stories today.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.66 Thursday. No news stories today.
Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $2.21 Thursday. No news stories today.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.06 Thursday. No news stories today.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.35 Thursday. No news stories today.
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Big Banc Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.39 Thursday. No news stories today.
Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.70 Thursday. No news stories today.
Capitan Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Caelan Capital Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.64 Thursday. No news stories today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.62 Thursday. No news stories today.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $271.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
Namsys Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Thursday. No news stories today.
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 86 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
First Hydrogen Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 Thursday. No news stories today.
Finning International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $54.99 Thursday. No news stories today.
Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.80 Thursday. No news stories today.
GMV Minerals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Itafos Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.57 Thursday. No news stories today.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.59 Thursday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.25 Thursday. No news stories today.
Precious Metals and Mining Trust MMP) hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 Thursday. No news stories today
Meridian Mining UK Societas (T) hit a new 52-week high of 88 cents Thursday. No news stories today
Nicola Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 44.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today
OceanaGold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.95 Thursday. No news stories today
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.13 Thursday. No news stories today
Pantera Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Thursday. No news stories today
Rupert Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.95 Thursday. No news stories today
Sankacap Metals (C) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
New Wave Holdings Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 21 cents Thursday. New Wave announced that it is proposing a name change and reiterates its Investment Policy and strategic focus. The Company intends to change its name from“New Wave Holdings Corp.” to“Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.”
Advantage Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.92 Thursday. No news stories today.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.66 Thursday. No news stories today.
Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $2.21 Thursday. No news stories today.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.06 Thursday. No news stories today.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.35 Thursday. No news stories today.
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Big Banc Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.39 Thursday. No news stories today.
Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.70 Thursday. No news stories today.
Capitan Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Caelan Capital Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.64 Thursday. No news stories today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.62 Thursday. No news stories today.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $271.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
Namsys Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Thursday. No news stories today.
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 86 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
First Hydrogen Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 Thursday. No news stories today.
Finning International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $54.99 Thursday. No news stories today.
Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.80 Thursday. No news stories today.
GMV Minerals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Itafos Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.57 Thursday. No news stories today.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.59 Thursday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.25 Thursday. No news stories today.
Precious Metals and Mining Trust MMP) hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 Thursday. No news stories today
Meridian Mining UK Societas (T) hit a new 52-week high of 88 cents Thursday. No news stories today
Nicola Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 44.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today
OceanaGold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.95 Thursday. No news stories today
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.13 Thursday. No news stories today
Pantera Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Thursday. No news stories today
Rupert Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.95 Thursday. No news stories today
Sankacap Metals (C) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment