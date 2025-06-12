403
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 12/06: Rising Wedge Forms (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3315. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3315.
They also expect the report to show that industrial and manufacturing production contracted during the month. If these numbers are correct, it means that the Bank of England will likely cut interest rates in this month's meeting.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been under pressure in the past few days. This performance happened after the pair formed a rising wedge pattern, a popular bearish reversal sign. A wedge happens when an asset forms two ascending and converging trendlines.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD indicators have formed a bearish divergence pattern. This divergence happens when oscillators are falling as an asset remains in an uptrend.Therefore, the pair will likely retreat and possibly retest the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3315. A move above the year-to-date high of 1.3615 will invalidate the bearish view.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
