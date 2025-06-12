Autocraft Bodywerks' New 23,000 Sq. Ft. Bee Cave 71 West Location Is Officially Open For Business!
Image caption: From left to right: Robbie Mulderrig, Manager at Autocraft Bodywerks Bee Cave | 71 West; Chris Raeder, Principal at Autocraft Bodywerks; 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 courtesy Porsche Austin.
Conveniently located at 22110 State Hwy 71W, Spicewood, TX 78669 , the new Autocraft Bodywerks location brings over 40 years of industry experience to the region. Known for its exceptional customer service, Autocraft Bodywerks is committed to the highest quality repairs using only OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts, purchased directly from vehicle manufacturers.
“Autocraft has proudly served the Austin community since 1984,” said Principal Chris Raeder .“This new, state-of-the-art facility gives our guests another convenient option for trusted collision repair. Our goal is to bring advanced repair solutions to more Austin-area communities for when they need them most.”
Choosing the right collision center after an accident is crucial. For more information about Autocraft Bodywerks and the services we offer, contact us at any of our locations:
Autocraft Bodywerks, now with locations in South Austin, North Austin, San Marcos, and Bee Cave | 71 West serving the Lakeway, Spicewood, Bee Caves and surrounding communities, is a locally owned and operated Austin, Texas based collision repair company that has been restoring Automotive Dreams Since 1984.
Autocraft is approved for Porsche, Tesla, Rivian, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Lucid, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, and Ford/Lincoln collision repairs, with the training and equipment to handle all aspects of collision repairs for these high-tech vehicles.
In addition, Autocraft is Austin's premier I-CAR Gold Class body shop specializing in the repair and restoration of luxury vehicles. Autocraft Bodywerks combines the latest technology and the most comprehensive training available to repair all makes and models of damaged vehicles and restore them back to the original factory specifications for performance and structural integrity. The team of collision repair specialists at Autocraft Bodywerks has years, and in many cases, decades of experience in automotive collision repair. Autocraft Bodywerks is Aluminum Certified. Autocraft Bodywerks uses only OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) replacement parts.
For more information about Autocraft Bodywerks services please call Autocraft Bodywerks South at 512-441-7444, Autocraft Bodywerks North at 737-238-3752, Autocraft Bodywerks San Marcos at 512-214-8696, Autocraft Bodywerks Bee Cave | 71 West at 512-266-2512, or visit .
