Do Not Intervene In Panama's Internal Decisions Says President Mulino To The U.S.

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panama has authorized the installation of communications towers, which the United States will pay for. They will replace towers installed by the Chinese company Huawei. Reporters asked the president: What will happen to the agreements with Huawei? Will any contracts be terminated? What guarantees would Panama have that these towers won't be used militarily by the United States, taking into account the international conflict?“The Minister of Security can clarify when this has been going on; it's not from this government. However, I have something to mention: I ask the U.S. Embassy to refrain from making public pronouncements about decisions made solely by the Panamanian government, regardless of the cooperation that may exist.”

He assured that he will personally inspect the antenna installations.“Personally,” he emphasized.“Because this is a unilateral statement from the United States Embassy, ​​which has no right to comment on decisions that concern us as the National Government.” He also warned that conflicts with China should be resolved in Washington. Mulino added that the U.S. doesn't have to“draw Panama into a geopolitical conflict. Let them fight their problem in Washington, but not in Panama's backyard. Please respect that Panama is not part of that conflict.”