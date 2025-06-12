Do Not Intervene In Panama's Internal Decisions Says President Mulino To The U.S. -
He assured that he will personally inspect the antenna installations.“Personally,” he emphasized.“Because this is a unilateral statement from the United States Embassy, which has no right to comment on decisions that concern us as the National Government.” He also warned that conflicts with China should be resolved in Washington. Mulino added that the U.S. doesn't have to“draw Panama into a geopolitical conflict. Let them fight their problem in Washington, but not in Panama's backyard. Please respect that Panama is not part of that conflict.”
