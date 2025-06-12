Zeigler Auto Group Earns 19Th Consecutive West Michigan's 2025 Best And Brightest Companies To Work For® Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Zeigler, we believe our people are our greatest asset. Receiving this recognition for the nineteenth year in a row is a reflection of the culture we've intentionally built and nurtured year after year," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group. "We remain committed to providing an environment where our team members can thrive personally and professionally."

The award celebrates companies that demonstrate exceptional human resource practices and set high standards for innovation, communication, and employee well-being. Zeigler's 19-year streak reflects a continued investment in people-first initiatives, training programs, and leadership development.

With over 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

The winning companies were evaluated by an independent research firm that reviewed several key metrics. The categories for scoring included: Compensation, Benefits, and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement, and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Civility and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy, and Company Performance.

"This award is a reflection of the incredible people who make up the Zeigler team and the supportive communities we're proud to be part of," said Mike Van Ryn, VP of talent development at Zeigler Auto Group. "We are truly grateful for every team member who brings our culture to life each day-and for the customers and partners who have stood by us since the beginning. It's this shared commitment that fuels our success and keeps us growing together."

With 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, Zeigler Auto Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. The family owned and operated business has consistently earned employee and customer satisfaction awards across the midwest where it operates. Notably, this year it has also earned its 7th National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award, its 12th for the Chicago region , and its 4th consecutive one for Milwaukee . Additionally, the Kalamazoo-based dealer group has earned Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. awards for 2023 and 2024.

About the National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Programs The National Association for Business Resources offers an array of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in various aspects of business, including workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. These programs include the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest CEOs and Leadership Teams which are presented in several markets that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, West Michigan and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm. Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2024.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

