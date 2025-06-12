E& Enterprise And Microsoft Join Forces To Drive AI Adoption Across Industries



Partnership to support businesses with industry-specific AI and data analytics tools With a focus on GenAI, development and implementation of scalable solutions to meet market-specific demands across UAE, KSA, Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar

Dubai, June 2025 – e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of global technology group e&, is further building on its strategic partnership with Microsoft. By joining forces, both entities are prioritising the development and deployment of next-generation AI and data-driven solutions to bolster AI adoption across industries in target markets across the MENAT region, including UAE, KSA, Egypt, Turkey and Qatar.

Amit Gupta, Vice President, Data & AI, e& enterprise, said:“Our partnership with Microsoft represents a bold step toward redefining the role of AI in shaping the future of business and society. This collaboration combines e& enterprise and Microsoft's technological expertise and deep market insights to deliver transformative solutions that resonate with the unique dynamics of the MENAT region. Together, we aim to promote digital readiness and bridge the digital divide by providing essential sectors with next generation AI and data-driven tools, powering them to drive improved customer interactions, optimise operations, and drive broader innovation.”

Ahmed Hamzawy, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft UAE at MS, said:“Our partnership with e& enterprise will give a significant boost to driving AI adoption across businesses. By leveraging our combined technological expertise, and the safe and secure properties of Microsoft's cloud and AI services, we are empowering organisations to better detect fraud, improve risk management and deliver personalised services through AI-driven insights to their customers.”

The partnership focuses on providing scalable AI solutions tailored to the unique needs of various industries, including public sector, telco, education, BFSI and retail. By equipping businesses with the tools needed for digital transformation, e& enterprise and Microsoft aim to empower organisations to adapt, innovate, and thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.

With industry-specific AI solutions, the partnership is designed to address a wide range of use cases across sectors. Additionally, the collaboration takes a region-specific approach to implementing and scaling these solutions across key, diverse, and digitally demanding markets, including the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar. This ensures that local market needs are met while tackling broader industry challenges, ultimately enhancing efficiency, customer engagement, and decision-making.

As part of its focus on developing GenAI solutions, the partnership will leverage various product offerings under Microsoft's Azure Cloud platform. Tools such as Azure Machine Learning, an end-to-end machine learning platform; Azure Databricks, a unified, open analytics platform; and Azure AI Search, Microsoft's search and retrieval system, will support data processing, model training, and deployment.

Azure Synapse Analytics is another analytics tool that will support data integration and analytics, enabling large-scale data processing for organisations across sectors. Additionally, with the integration of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service, organisations will be able to leverage a suite of GenAI solutions for automating customer service, content creation, and predictive analytics.

Azure Power BI is a self-service analytics solution that enables businesses to visualise data, share insights, and embed them into their apps or websites. This tool will support businesses in making informed decisions. Meanwhile, Azure Data Lake Storage and Snowflake will facilitate the storage and management of large datasets, as well as real-time analytics, across the target markets of this partnership: UAE, KSA, Qatar, and Egypt.

These solutions from Microsoft combined with e& enterprise's comprehensive suite of hybrid cloud solutions aim to drive seamless digital transformation, as part of this strategic alliance. e& enterprise's Cloud Strategy and Advisory services will help organisations design tailored adoption strategies, while Migration and Adoption will ensure smooth transitions with minimal disruption. By providing organisations with Managed Cloud Services, and Cloud Security, e& enterprise will empower organisations to drive long-term efficiency and safeguard data, ensuring compliance and resilience.

To promote responsible and ethical AI adoption, the partnership will implement Microsoft's Responsible AI principles and framework and e&'s Responsible AI Framework across all its development and deployment stages. This aligns with both entities' shared commitment to prioritising data privacy, transparency, and compliance with corporate and national policies.

About e& enterprise:

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.