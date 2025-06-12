We Lost 18 Combat Positions During April Battles - Levon Mnatsakanyan
Mnatsakanyan, who at the time held the rank of lieutenant-general and served as the so-called“Minister of Defense” of the illegal regime, admitted that the Armenian side lost control of 18 combat positions during the clashes.
The court also reviewed footage from Mnatsakanyan's interview with journalists following the April battles.
“The overall situation is stable; the combat readiness of the troops is at an appropriate level; our borders are securely protected and are in safe hands,” he stated.
When asked whether the opposite side was also defending, Mnatsakanyan answered,“Yes.”
Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for State Prosecution Protection of the Prosecutor General's Office, questioned Mnatsakanyan about the identity of the opposing side and whom they were defending against. The accused failed to provide specific answers.
The trial continues against Armenian nationals accused of grave offenses, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. Charges also include the financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious crimes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment