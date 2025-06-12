Onyx Gold Reports Second Drill Turning At The Munro-Croesus Project Welcomes Gold Fields As A Strategic Investor

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased provide an update on its ongoing exploration efforts at its 100%-owned Munro-Croesus Project ("" or the ""), located 75 km east of Timmins, Ontario ().

Following strong momentum from the early 2025 drill campaign, Onyx Gold has added a second drill rig in May to accelerate its fully funded ~10,000-metre Phase 1 drill program. This expanded effort is part of the Company's broader exploration strategy, which includes advancing the Argus North discovery and testing several high-priority regional targets across the Project. The Argus North zone returned a standout intercept of 3.4 g/t gold over 69.6 metres , including 13.9 g/t gold over 9.5 metres (see news release dated April 10, 2025). Current drilling is aimed at further delineating this mineralized zone, with step-outs testing extensions up-dip, down-dip, and along strike.

In parallel, the Company is pleased to report that, following the closing of its recent private placement (see news release dated June 6, 2025), Windfall Mining Group Inc. (a subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited) (" Gold Fields ") now holds approximately 9.4% of Onyx Gold's issued and outstanding shares.

"We're thrilled to welcome Gold Fields-one of the world's premier gold producers-as a new shareholder," said Brock Colterjohn, President & CEO of Onyx Gold. "Their investment is a further endorsement of our projects, our team, and our long-term vision in this prolific gold camp. With a second rig now turning, we're accelerating drilling at Argus North-our top-priority target-while also advancing the broader potential of the Munro-Croesus property, which hosts over 8 km of highly prospective strike along the Pipestone Fault. Our focus remains on driving meaningful discoveries through the drill bit and creating long-term value for shareholders."

Update on 2025 Spring Drill Program on Munro-Croesus Project

The Phase 1 drill program at Munro-Croesus includes two active rigs, with approximately 3,500 metres completed across eleven holes to date. Drilling at Argus North is focused on 25-50 metre step-outs to test the continuity and geometry of mineralization both laterally and at depth. Based on Phase 1 results and further geological modelling, a Phase 2 program will be designed to include broader step-outs.

Additionally, Onyx Gold recently completed five reconnaissance drill holes totaling 1,692 metres at its 100%-owned Golden Mile Project. Drilling targeted a key splay off the Pipestone Fault system, approximately 50 km west of Munro-Croesus and 9 km northeast of Newmont's Hoyle Pond mine.

Assay results from both Munro-Croesus and Golden Mile are pending. The Company expects to release results once they are received and validated through its QA/QC protocols and interpreted for context.







Figure 1 - Onyx Gold Property Map, Timmins, Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Plate 1 - One of Two Diamond Drill Rigs Active on Argus North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Munro-Croesus Project

The Munro-Croesus Project is located along Highway 101 in the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, Canada's premier gold mining jurisdiction ( Figure 1) . This large, 100% owned land package includes the past-producing Croesus Gold Mine, which yielded some of the highest-grade gold ever mined in Ontario. Extensive land consolidation from 2020-2024 has unified the patchwork of patented and unpatented mining claims surrounding the Croesus Gold Mine into one coherent package and enhanced the project's exploration potential.

The Project covers 109 km2 of highly prospective geology within the influence of major gold-bearing structural breaks. Bulk-tonnage gold deposits located in the immediate region include the Fenn-Gib gold project being developed by Mayfair Gold Corp. that contains an Indicated Resource of 4.31 Moz at 0.74 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 141 koz at 0.49 g/t Au, and the Tower Gold Project being developed by STLLR Gold Inc. that contains an open pit Indicated Resource of 4.46 Moz at 0.92 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 8.29 Moz at 1.09 g/t Au1.

About the Timmins Area Gold Properties

Onyx Gold owns 100% of each of its three Timmins properties. The Munro-Croesus Gold Project is located approximately 75 km east of Timmins, proximal to the Porcupine-Destor and Pipestone Faults, and approximately 2 km northwest and along trend of Mayfair Gold Corp.'s multi-million-ounce Fenn-Gib gold deposit. Mining occurred intermittently at Munro-Croesus between 1915 and 1936. The Golden Mile 140 km2 property is located 9 km northeast of Newmont's multi-million-ounce Hoyle Pond deposit in Timmins. The Timmins South 187 km2 property is located to the south and southeast of Timmins and surrounds the Shaw dome structure.

About Onyx Gold

Onyx Gold is an exploration company focused on well-established Canadian mining jurisdictions, with assets in Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory. The Company's extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, renowned for its high-grade mineralization, plus two additional earlier-stage large exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South. Onyx Gold also controls four properties in the Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory, which is currently gaining significance due to recent discoveries in the area. Onyx Gold's experienced board and senior management team are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

Additional Notes:

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., Executive Vice President for Onyx Gold Corp. and a qualified person (" QP ") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

1. Fenn-Gib Gold Project and Tower Gold Project mineral resources compiled from public sources and are provided for general information purposes. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in adjacent properties and they are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploration thereof.









