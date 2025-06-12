Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India Mourns Ahmedabad Plane Crash With New 'Black' Logo On Social Media

Air India Mourns Ahmedabad Plane Crash With New 'Black' Logo On Social Media


2025-06-12 07:01:12
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The logo of Air India has turned black on social media following the Ahmedabad plane crash, in which an Air India flight bound for London with 242 people on board - 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian - crashed shortly after take-off this afternoon. Flight AI171, carrying 242 people, went down just minutes after departing from the airport.

All flight operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad have been temporarily suspended following an Air India plane crash incident.

