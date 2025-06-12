403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air India Mourns Ahmedabad Plane Crash With New 'Black' Logo On Social Media
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The logo of Air India has turned black on social media following the Ahmedabad plane crash, in which an Air India flight bound for London with 242 people on board - 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian - crashed shortly after take-off this afternoon. Flight AI171, carrying 242 people, went down just minutes after departing from the airport.
All flight operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad have been temporarily suspended following an Air India plane crash incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment