Air India Mourns Ahmedabad Plane Crash With New 'Black' Logo On Social Media

All flight operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad have been temporarily suspended following an Air India plane crash incident.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.