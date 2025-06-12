Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Amit Shah Speaks To Gujarat CM, Assures Support And Assistance
Minutes after an Air India aircraft AI-171 carrying 242 passengers crashed near Ahmedabad airport shortly after takeoff, Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday and promised support to the state. In addition, following the crash, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is in route to Ahmedabad. The Centre has assured all necessary assistance to the state.
The exact reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained.
What did Air India say?
In a post on X, Air India confirmed the crash and mentioned that the flight was operating between Ahmedabad and London's Gatwick Airport. The post from Air India spokesperson said:“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on and on our X handle."
DGCA on Air India crash
On June 12, 2025, an Air India Boeing 787 aircraft, registered VT-ANB and flying flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed just after takeoff, according to confirmation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
According to a statement from the DGCA, "there were 242 persons on board the aircraft, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew." First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 flying hours, supported Line Training Captain (LTC) Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had 8,200 hours of flying experience, in commanding the aircraft.
