EQS-News: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action

CPI Europe announces results of the offer to tender the corporate bond due 2027 (ISIN XS2243564478) and increases acceptance amount to a total nominal value of €129.6 million.

12.06.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Europe AG Wienerbergstrasse 9 1100 Vienna, Austria

FN 114425y HG Wien UID: ATU 37681807 DVR 0607274 NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE“UNITED STATES”) OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Press Release – Corporate News Vienna, 12 June 2025 CPI Europe announces results of the offer to tender the corporate bond due 2027 (ISIN XS2243564478) and increases acceptance amount to a total nominal value of €129.6 million. On 30 May 2025, CPI Europe AG (the“ Company ” or“ CPI Europe ”) published a bond tender offer to the holders of its outstanding corporate bond due 2027 (ISIN XS2243564478) (the“ Bond ” or“ Notes ”). By the expiration of the offer on 10 June 2025 at 4:00 p.m. (London time), holders had tendered €144.4 million of the currently outstanding €237.8 million 2.500% senior unsecured bond to the Company. Due to the strong commitment of the bondholders during the entire tender process, CPI Europe decided to increase the maximum tender acceptance amount from €100.0 million to €129.6 million in order to further optimize its debt maturity profile. The outstanding nominal value of the Bond has therefore been reduced to €108.2 million. The entire acceptance amount will be settled at the minimum purchase price of 96.0%. The tenders will be settled on or around 13 June 2025 plus accrued interest from available cash balance. Disclaimer This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. No offer or invitation to acquire or sell any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Offer come are required by the Company, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial and legal advice, including as to any tax consequences, immediately from your broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Simone Korbelius Investor Relations and Corporate Communications T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291 M +43 (0)699 1685 7291

... ... For more on CPI Europe, visit our website: Follow us on LinkedIn

12.06.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

Language: English Company: CPI Europe AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291 Fax: +43 1 88090 - 8291 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 WKN: A2JN9W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 2153980

End of News EQS News Service