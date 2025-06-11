Littlefield Earns Triple Honors In B2B Marketing's 2025 Benchmarking Report, Including Top 25 B2B Agency

In its newly released 2025 Benchmarking Report, B2B Marketing has named Littlefield Agency among the forefront of the industry with placements on three of its prestigious lists:



Top 25 US B2B Marketing Agencies

Top 10 US Rising Stars Top 10 US Fastest Growers



“We were in the top 40 a few years ago, and this year cracked the top 25,” said Sam Littlefield, President & CEO.“We're honored to be recognized in B2B Marketing's 2025 Benchmarking Report.' Our growth is intentional and strategic - not aggressive - as we remain focused on preserving the culture that makes our agency who we are while continuing to serve our amazing clients every day. This recognition reflects the incredible work of our team and the trust of the brands we partner with.”

Each year, B2B Marketing releases rankings of the top marketing agencies in the United States. These lists are based on numerous factors, including year-over-year growth, new business strategies, the total number of employees, and more.

This year's appearance marks significant progress for Littlefield, highlighting a notable jump from its previous rankings as a Top 40 US B2B Agency in 2022 and 2023, to now being featured prominently within the Top 25.

Littlefield Agency, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been listed among AdAge's best places to work in 2024 and 2025 . Littlefield remains dedicated to pushing creative and strategic boundaries for both itself and its clients.

For media inquiries with Sam Littlefield, you may contact Alexia McKay at ...

About Littlefield Agency:

A data-driven branding, marketing and advertising agency that specializes in digital marketing for B2B companies and financial institutions.