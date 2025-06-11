Juneteenth 2025: Will Post Offices, Banks, And Stock Market Remain Open On June 19? All You Need To Know

Juneteenth 2025 is an upcoming federal holiday in the coming week, which is being celebrated on June 19. Juneteenth is a very important occasion in the United States and is celebrated as a federal holiday ever since Joe Biden declared it as such during his tenure as the US President.

Why is Juneteenth important?

Juneteenth has a rich history in the foundation of the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, announcing the end of slavery. This came 2.5 years after Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, finally freeing 250,000 enslaved people in Texas.

The first Juneteenth celebrations began in 1866, led by Black communities with parades and church gatherings. Juneteenth marks America's "second Independence Day," symbolizing true freedom for all. It honors Black resilience and the ongoing fight for equality. In 2021, activism by figures like Opal Lee helped make it a federal holiday.

What kind of events are held on Juneteenth?

There are different kinds of celebrations held on this day. Some of them include festivals and parades featuring music, food (like red foods symbolizing resilience), and voter drives.

There are some educational events also held on the day, some of which highlight Black history and cultural pride.

Will post offices operate on Juneteenth?

No, the US Postal Service will be closed that day, and there will be no mail delivered as Juneteenth is a federal holiday.

However, FedEx pickup and delivery services will remain operational on the day, according to a USA Today report.

Will banks and stock market stay open on June 19?

On June 19, banks could stay closed or partially operational on this day as June 19 is a Federal Reserve holiday. According to Bankrate, transactions made during these holidays will not be posted until the next business day.

Meanwhile, premier banks like Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank, and JPMorgan Chase will remain non-operational on the day. However, Capital One cafes are slated to stay open, says USA Today.

The US stock market will also stay closed on this federal holiday, according to its website.