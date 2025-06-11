Georgia-Pacific Scores Sponsorship With Atlanta World Cup Host Committee To Support Soccer Events In Atlanta
Atlanta will host eight matches at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), including one semi-final match, creating significant economic impact and business opportunities in entertainment, hospitality and community engagement.
"Georgia-Pacific has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the metro Atlanta community and to the support of our sports teams and venues," said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council and the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee. "We are honored to have them as a partner in this significant effort to showcase our region on the global stage as we prepare to host the world's largest sporting event."
Next summer's World Cup will, for the first time, feature an expanded field of 48 teams playing a total of 104 games. Through its support of the Atlanta Host Committee, Georgia-Pacific is excited and ready to welcome the world to Atlanta.
