Georgia-Pacific Scores Sponsorship With Atlanta World Cup Host Committee To Support Soccer Events In Atlanta

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is a unique opportunity for Georgia-Pacific, as one of Atlanta's hometown companies, to connect our businesses and brands with one of the world's greatest and most watched sporting events," said Christian Fischer, president and chief executive officer. "As we approach our 100th anniversary in 2027, we believe this event will help us advance our businesses' and brands' awareness not only here in the U.S., but across the worldwide fanbase, while also continuing our long-standing support for showcasing our home city, especially downtown Atlanta, and to grow our businesses."

Atlanta will host eight matches at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), including one semi-final match, creating significant economic impact and business opportunities in entertainment, hospitality and community engagement.

"Georgia-Pacific has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the metro Atlanta community and to the support of our sports teams and venues," said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council and the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee. "We are honored to have them as a partner in this significant effort to showcase our region on the global stage as we prepare to host the world's largest sporting event."

Next summer's World Cup will, for the first time, feature an expanded field of 48 teams playing a total of 104 games. Through its support of the Atlanta Host Committee, Georgia-Pacific is excited and ready to welcome the world to Atlanta.

