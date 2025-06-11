JCCT Appoints New CEO To Accelerate Growth And Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dan has over 30 years of experience in the clinical research industry, including key roles in business development and operational leadership. As CEO, he will focus on driving strategic growth, operational excellence, and the continued development of JCCT's site network and therapeutic expertise.

"JCCT has a strong foundation and an exceptional team," said Dan White, CEO. "I'm honored to lead the organization into this exciting new chapter, expanding our network and therapeutic coverage while deepening our impact in clinical research."

JCCT conducts clinical trials across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including vaccines, nephrology, and cardiometabolic diseases-backed by deep expertise in first‐in‐human studies, allergy, cardiovascular, endocrine/metabolism, infectious diseases, and more. With the recent addition of a site in Kansas City, MO, and new affiliations with leading physician groups, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and expanded impact in the clinical research industry.

"We've spent the last 20 years building JCCT into a trusted research partner," said Nathan Arthur, Co-Founder. "Dan brings the leadership and experience needed to take it to the next level."

"Dan shares our commitment to science, innovation, and people," added Mazen Zari, Co-Founder. "We are confident in his ability to guide JCCT's continued growth and success."

"JCCT's future is bright," said Board Member Karen Winterhof. "Dan's leadership, paired with the co-founders' continued strategic involvement, ensures continuity with fresh energy and direction."

About Johnson County Clin Trials

Founded in 2005, Johnson County Clin Trials is dedicated to advancing modern medicine through scientific disease prevention and clinical excellence. Backed by a growing site network and a steadfast commitment to high-quality research, JCCT delivers dependable data and outstanding care to every study participant.

To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Johnson County Clin Trials