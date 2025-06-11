Centre For Neuro Skills Unveils New Website Design To Better Serve Brain Injury Patients And Their Families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), a leader in traumatic brain injury and stroke rehabilitation services, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned website at . The revamped website features an intuitive, user-friendly interface designed to better serve patients, families, healthcare professionals and caregivers seeking information and resources for brain injury rehabilitation. The redesign incorporates the visual elements and messaging from CNS' recent“ReThink Rehab” advertising campaigns, creating a cohesive brand experience across all platforms.

Reimagined Digital Experience

The new site design reflects the organization's commitment to challenging the status quo in brain injury rehabilitation with its powerful message“ReThink Rehab,” capturing the essence of CNS' mission to reduce disability and maximize independence.

"Our new website is more than just a visual upgrade-it's a reflection of our unwavering belief in the ongoing potential for recovery in brain injury patients," said Ben Ashley, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications at CNS. "We've created a digital space that embodies our vision while making it easier for those we serve to access the information and support they need."

Key Features of the New Website:



Enhanced User Navigation: Simplified menus and intuitive pathways guide visitors to essential information about CNS' services, patient success stories and educational resources.

Patient Journey Showcase: Interactive elements highlight real patient experiences, demonstrating how CNS' approach challenges the notion of plateauing in brain injury recovery.

Resource Hub: Expanded educational materials for patients, families and healthcare providers that support the ongoing journey of brain injury recovery.

Responsive Design: Fully optimized experience across all devices, ensuring accessibility for users regardless of how they access the site. This includes the option to translate the entire site into Spanish with just a click and a fully integrated accessibility tool for those who may need specific cognitive or visual assistance.

A Curated User Experience: New, dynamic content added to the site now makes it easier for site visitors to find content and stories most relevant to them. Integrated Campaign Elements: The site seamlessly incorporates visuals and messaging from CNS' recent "ReThink Rehab" initiative, the first advertising campaign in the organization's 45-year history, reinforcing the powerful narrative that recovery continues beyond conventional expectations with personalized therapies.

About the "Patients Don't Plateau" Philosophy

At the core of the website redesign is CNS' foundational belief that brain injury recovery is not limited by arbitrary timelines. This philosophy, featured prominently throughout the new site, challenges the conventional narrative that patients will reach a "plateau" in their recovery after a certain period.

"For too long, brain injury patients have been told that their recovery has an endpoint," explained David Harrington, President and CEO of CNS. "Our new website amplifies our message that with the right approach and continued therapeutic innovation, patients can continue making meaningful progress throughout their lives and achieve independence."

CNS, now in its 45th year, was recently named one of Newsweek's“America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for 2025.” Of all neurorehabilitation providers listed in the healthcare category, CNS is the only one who achieved a 5-star rating.

About Centre for Neuro Skills

Named by Newsweek as“America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for 2025,” Centre for Neuro Skills is an experienced and respected world leader in providing intensive rehabilitation and medical programs for those recovering from all types of brain injury. CNS covers a full spectrum of advanced care from residential and assisted living to outpatient/day treatment. Founded by Dr. Mark Ashley in 1980, CNS has seven locations in California and Texas. For more information about Centre for Neuro Skills, visit: , Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube .

Media, please note: Visual assets, including photos, are available. To request an interview with CNS leadership or clinical staff, please contact Robin Carr at 415.766.0927 or ....

Media Contact:

Robin Carr

Landis Communications Inc.

415.766.0927

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at