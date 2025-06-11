Waaree Solar Americas WSA Secures 599 MW Order In U.S., Surpassing 1200 MW+ In New Deals For FY25-26 Q1 -- Underscoring Resilience And Growing Momentum In The American Market
"This agreement is a strong testament to Waaree's commitment to developing a robust, U.S.-based clean energy ecosystem," said Sunil Rathi , President of Waaree Solar Americas. "Our Brookshire facility is uniquely positioned to meet rising demand with high-quality, American-made modules, helping our partners deliver on ambitious energy targets while creating jobs and ensuring supply security."
He further added: "This partnership reflects our shared vision to accelerate America's energy transition through dependable, high-performance solar technology. Backed by decades of manufacturing excellence in India, we're proud to support our U.S. partners with scalable solutions tailored to this evolving market."
With over 1.2 GW in new orders secured in Q1 of FY25-26 , Waaree is experiencing strong commercial momentum in the United States, fueled by rising demand from AI-driven data center expansion, infrastructure upgrades, and industrial electrification.
To support this growing demand, Waaree Energies Limited is establishing an additional 1.6 GW solar module manufacturing unit at its Brookshire facility , bringing its total U.S. production capacity to 3.2 GW before end of 2025 . This expansion reflects Waaree's long-term commitment to strengthening domestic solar manufacturing and will enhance Waaree's ability to serve utility-scale & C&I, solar projects with greater speed, reliability, and local content alignment.
