New HERSHEY's KISSES & Pokémon Foils Are Here

"Our collaboration with Pokémon combines the timeless appeal of Hershey's Kisses chocolates with the joy of discovery and collecting - making it more than just a treat," said Ashley Reeb, Senior Associate Brand Manager at The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY ). "The special-edition foils may spark a little friendly competition but also unite fans around their love for milk chocolate and Pokémon."

Level Up Your Journey with the Hershey's Kisses & Pokémon Collector's Case

To help fans track discoveries and show off their finds, the Hershey's Kisses brand is turning sweet nostalgia into a player's dream with a limited-edition Collector's Case – first come, first serve. Designed specifically to hold all 151 chocolates, it's built for fans to proudly display their Hershey's Kisses & Pokémon collection and fuel the chase to find every Pokémon.

Fans can create an account on Hersheyland/Pokemon for an opportunity to score a special Collector's Case, while supplies last (see Terms & Conditions here ).

Go Digital: Collect, Track and Share

The Hershey's brand is also taking the experience from the wrapper to your digital screen. Throughout the summer, fans can log on to Hersheyland/Pokemon to track which Pokémon foils they've collected, monitor progress and unlock digital certificates they can share on social media.

From seasoned Pokémon Trainers to the next generation of chocolate lovers, fans of all ages can find, trade and collect their favorite Pokémon with every unwrapping. Available in 10.1 oz and 34.1 oz bags at participating retailers nationwide, these special-edition chocolates won't last long - so grab your bags and start collecting!

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

