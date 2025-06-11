Cypress Minerals Hires Larisa Pavlick As Vice President Of Quality, Regulatory And Scientific Affairs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pavlick brings a distinguished career spanning roles as a former FDA Investigator, regulatory executive at leading trade associations, and consultant for startups and established brands. Her deep expertise in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), regulatory strategy, and product development aligns seamlessly with Cypress Minerals' commitment to delivering safe, effective, and innovative products to consumers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Larisa to our executive team," said Michelle Martin, Cypress Minerals President and COO. "Her unparalleled regulatory insight, leadership in quality systems, and passion for nutrition and doing good in the world will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our quality initiatives and expand our impact in the industry."

"I am honored to join Cypress Minerals, a company renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and scientific rigor and to making a difference," said Pavlick. "I look forward to working with the team to build on their historical expertise and to strengthen our regulatory frameworks, support product innovation, and ensure customers have access to the highest-quality resilient minerals."

Pavlick's appointment comes at a time of strategic growth for Cypress Minerals, as the company continues to invest in product development, quality and science. Her role will further solidify the company's reputation as a trusted partner in the health and wellness sector.

About Cypress Minerals

Since its inception in 1995, Cypress Minerals has been committed to providing resilient minerals that are highly bioavailable and easily absorbed by the body. Cypress Resilient MineralsTM are organically bound to ensure optimal absorption, superior performance, and powerful nutrition. Cypress ensures its minerals deliver the essential building blocks for a strong and healthy foundation, promoting resilience and overall well-being. Cypress is also committed to being a business for good and donates 1% of all sales to programs that support women and children. CypressMinerals .

