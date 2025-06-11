Is Congress Cracking Down On Dissent As Ex-MLA Laxman Singh And Others Are Expelled?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expelled former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, Laxman Singh from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years with immediate effect. The decision comes due to Singh's alleged anti-party activities.

AICC's statement

AICC in a release said,“ Hon'ble Congress President has expelled Shri Laxman Singh, Former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years, with immediate effect, due to his anti-party activities”

Expulsion of Haryana MLA

Earlier, the Haryana unit of Congress has expelled five leaders including a former MLA for six years for indulging in "anti-party activities" with immediate effect. The leaders were expelled after reports found party leaders indulging in anti-party activities recently.

Former MLA Rambir Singh is also among the expelled leaders. The other four leaders are Vijay Kaushik, Rahul Chaudhary, Pooja Rani and Rupesh Malik.

An order issued by the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee earlier read, "Consequent upon the receipt of reports through various means of communications pertaining to party leaders/workers having found indulged in anti-party activities in the recent past during ongoing process of MC Elections (2025), the following persons are hereby expelled from the party for 6 years with immediate effect".

Earlier on February 20, the Congress in Haryana had expelled seven party leaders from across the state for indulging in "anti-party activities" in the upcoming 2025 municipal corporation elections. The seven leaders were suspended for six years in consultation with the state in-charge BK Hariprasad.

According to the order, the expelled leaders included former District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents Tarlochan Singh and Ashok Khurana (Karnal), Member Coordination Committee Pradeep Chaudhary (Karnal), and former District Youth Congress (DYC) president Madhu Chaudhary (Yamuna Nagar). Ram Niwas Rara, a Congress candidate from the Hisar assembly constituency, has also been expelled by the party. Additionally, Harvinder (Lovely) from Gurugram and Ram Kishan Sain (from Gurugram) were expelled for six years with immediate effect.