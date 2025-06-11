African Development Bank And International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI) Hold Workshop For Francophone West Africa Governments To Strengthen Development Effectiveness

The African Development Bank ( ) and the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI) concluded a workshop on Thursday aimed at enhancing the use of development finance data to support national planning, coordination, and accountability. The workshop was attended by government representatives from Francophone West Africa.

The three-day workshop, held from 3 to 5 June, took place at the headquarters of the African Development Bank Group in Abidjan, with participants from Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger, Senegal, and Togo.

During the event, government representatives explored how IATI data can help track external resources, align aid with national priorities, and strengthen decision-making. A key focus for the workshop participants was strengthening dialogue with development partners to improve the information on billions of dollars of development investments flowing into Francophone West Africa. Participants also received practical training on the use of IATI data and tools.

Development partner representatives from Agence Française de Développement, Islamic Development Bank, West African Development Bank (BOAD), and the World Bank attended the workshop. These partners, including the African Development Bank, through IATI, have published detailed information on their development finance, projects and results. Since 2013, the Bank has published over $200 billion in project and results data to the IATI Standard.

Armand Nzeyimana, Director of the Development Impact and Results Department at the African Development Bank, emphasised the Bank's leadership on transparency in his opening remarks: "Since joining IATI in 2011, the Bank has made a firm commitment to making transparency a cornerstone of its work."

The African Development Bank has shared public data about its investments through the creation of its Data Portal and MapAfrica platform, which visualises over 5,700 projects across 17,600 locations, aligned with the Bank's High 5 strategic priorities, Nzeyimana said.

This approach resulted in the African Development Bank's sovereign portfolio being recognised as the most transparent out of 50 global development institutions in 2022 and 2024, according to Publish What You Fund's ( ) Aid Transparency Index, Nzeyimana added.

For Charlie Martial Ngounou, Vice-Chair of IATI's Governing Board, the workshop provided an important opportunity for governments and partners in Francophone West Africa to work towards“greater transparency, coordination, and effectiveness in development cooperation.” He underlined the importance of ensuring that IATI serves country-level realities, noting: "The value of a standard lies in its adoption, its adaptation, and its relevance to country contexts. The real impact of IATI is found in your ministries, your dashboards, your planning and coordination processes."

Representing the Government of Côte d'Ivoire, Dr. Nahoua Yeo, Directeur de Cabinet at the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development, highlighted the importance of accessible, high-quality data for government leadership:

"I commend the IATI initiative for its leading role in standardizing, collecting, and disseminating data on development cooperation. Thanks to this standard, countries like ours can access strategic information, enhance budgetary transparency, and improve the quality of dialogue with partners. I also commend the AfDB for its continued commitment to aid effectiveness and support to member states."

The workshop concluded with participants agreeing on a regional roadmap to enhance the use of IATI data at the country level in francophone west Africa. Participants also looked ahead to 2030 and input their vision for what IATI's next strategic plan should focus on to meet the information needs of francophone African countries.

Both institutions look forward to continuing their partnership with countries to advance transparency, increase country ownership, and improve the effectiveness of development cooperation.

