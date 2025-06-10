403
Kuwait Rep. In UN: Global Follow-Up To Issues Like Prisoners, Kuwaiti Properties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai, stressed Tuesday on the importance of global follow-up, through the UN Security Council, to reach a just and fair solution to issues like prisoners, missing persons, and Kuwaiti properties.
Al-Bannai remarks came during a speech he delivered before a session held by the UN Security Council to discuss the situation in Iraq, including a report of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the issue of prisoners, missing persons, and Kuwaiti property, in addition to the national archives.
Al-Bannai stated that these issues are not "political or bilateral disputes, but rather humanitarian issues, as the families of the missing and victims deserve justice by knowing the fate of their loved ones."
He pointed out that "an entire nation awaits the return of its national archives, which restores the nation's national memory."
The ambassador noted that the issue of the national archives "is not merely a symbolic issue, but rather represents a cornerstone in protecting Kuwaiti memory.
Therefore, any delay in this regard constitutes a derogation from the historical justice we demand."
He emphasized that this is a fundamental right that is not subject to a statute of limitations and should not be subject to any political calculations or procedural delays.
Al-Bannai emphasized, "ending the suffering requires a genuine desire to translate words into concrete actions, far from procrastination and delay."
Ambassador Al-Bannai added that the Secretary-General's report clearly reflects the extent of procrastination and hesitation, and that much more remains to be done.
Al-Bannai said the fact that more than 300 people remain missing without any significant progress, hinders the process of human justice that we all seek.
He reiterated the country's full support for the Secretary-General's recommendation to appoint a high-level UN official to exclusively follow up on this issue after the end of the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) in December 2025.
He also added that continued follow-up and reporting to the Security Council through this mechanism constitutes a fundamental pillar within the approved workflows and a coordination and practical framework between the concerned parties, enhancing transparency and international follow-up.
Al-Bannai underlined that the demand to implement Security Council resolutions is not solely a Kuwaiti demand, but rather "a legitimate demand based on the responsibilities entrusted to the Council as the body responsible for maintaining international peace and security."
Al-Bannai said that the State of Kuwait believes that bilateral cooperation with Iraq remains necessary, but that international follow-up through the Security Council is "indispensable." (end)
