Bispecific And Trispecific Antibodies Market Anticipated To Witness Remarkable Expansion By 2035, Says Delveinsight Leading Players Include Akeso, Summit Therapeutics, Zymeworks, Beigene, More

"Bispecific and Trispecific Antibodies Market"Bispecific and Trispecific Antibodies companies include AbbVie/Genmab, Roche/Biogen, Pfizer, Amgen, Akeso Biopharma, Summit Therapeutics, SystImmune, Biotheus, Alphamab, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Regeneron, Merus, Jazz Pharma/Zymeworks, Aurigene Oncology, and others.

DelveInsight's latest report,“ Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Forecast and Competitive Landscape 2035 ,” provides a comprehensive analysis of the current and future landscape of the bispecifics/trispecifics market. The report offers in-depth epidemiological trends, market dynamics, and emerging treatment approaches, empowering stakeholders with the insights needed to navigate evolving challenges and seize upcoming opportunities in this rapidly advancing field. With increasing awareness, research breakthroughs, and a strong pipeline, the bispecifics/trispecifics market is poised for exponential growth through 2035.

The bispecifics/trispecifics market is driven by the need for targeted treatments in cancers like ALL, DLBCL, Follicular Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, NSCLC, and SCLC. These therapies improve patient outcomes by targeting multiple tumor mechanisms, offering hope for more effective and personalized treatments, and expanding the market in oncology by 2035.

Some of the key insights of the Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Report:



In 2023, the bispecific antibodies market in oncology across the 7MM was valued at around USD 690 million and is projected to grow through 2035.

In 2023, the U.S. had the largest pool of promising bispecific antibody indications in oncology, followed by EU4 and the UK.

DLBCL and Multiple Myeloma had the highest patient pools, while acute lymphocytic leukemia, affecting mainly children, had a smaller pool.

By 2035, DLBCL is expected to lead the bispecific antibodies oncology market, reaching approximately USD 4.5 billion, followed by NSCLC and multiple myeloma.

By 2035, ELREXFIO is expected to capture the largest share of the multiple myeloma bispecific antibodies market, reaching around USD 1 billion in the 7MM.

In March 2025, Sanofi and Dren Bio had entered into a definitive agreement under which Sanofi had agreed to acquire DR-0201, a targeted bispecific myeloid cell engager (MCE) that has shown robust B-cell depletion in pre-clinical and early clinical studies.

In November 2024, ZIIHERA received FDA approval for intravenous use in adults with previously treated, unresectable, or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC), as confirmed by an FDA-approved test. This makes it the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive BTC in the US.

In September 2024, the FDA approved RYBREVANT with chemotherapy (carboplatin and pemetrexed) for adults with advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or L858R mutations, whose disease progressed after EGFR TKI treatment.

Emerging therapies for bispecifics/trispecifics include Ivonescimab, Zenocutuzumab, Petosemtamab, Cevostamab, Volrustomig, Rilvegostomig, Lutikizumab, PRV-3279, MEDI-7352, DR-0201, GB263T, CMG1A46, HPN328, and others. Key companies involved in the treatment of bispecifics/trispecifics include AbbVie/Genmab, Roche/Biogen, Pfizer, Amgen, Akeso Biopharma, Summit Therapeutics, SystImmune, Biotheus, Alphamab, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Regeneron, Merus, Jazz Pharma/Zymeworks, Aurigene Oncology, and others.

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Overview

Bispecific and trispecific antibodies represent a next-generation class of immunotherapies engineered to recognize and bind to two or more different antigens simultaneously. Unlike traditional monoclonal antibodies, which target a single antigen, these multispecific constructs are designed to enhance specificity, functionality, and therapeutic impact - particularly in oncology and immunological disorders.

In oncology, bispecifics have demonstrated potent efficacy by bridging T-cells or NK cells with tumor-associated antigens, leading to direct tumor cell killing. Trispecifics, a further evolution, are engineered to engage multiple immune pathways or target antigens, improving tumor eradication while minimizing immune escape.

Key players such as Akeso, Summit Therapeutics, Roche, Merus, AstraZeneca, and Dren Bio are accelerating innovation in this space. Their therapies are being developed across a wide range of cancers, including Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Multiple Myeloma, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), and Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC).

As clinical pipelines mature and more approvals emerge, bispecifics and trispecifics are set to redefine targeted treatment strategies, offering more precise and effective options for patients with complex and refractory diseases.

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Epidemiology

The epidemiology section of the Bispecifics/Trispecifics report offers detailed historical and forecasted data, segmented by country-specific target populations across the 7MM-comprising the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan-from 2020 to 2035. It includes insights on incident cases by indication, along with eligible and treatable patient populations.

Are Bispecific Antibodies Better Than CAR-T Therapies?

While both CAR-T cell therapies and bispecific antibodies have transformed cancer treatment, they differ significantly in efficacy, development focus, and clinical utility. CAR-T therapies have demonstrated strong results in hematological cancers but have yet to show consistent, durable responses in solid tumors. Their complex, patient-specific manufacturing process also presents logistical challenges.

In contrast, bispecific antibodies are showing promising and more durable responses in both hematologic and solid tumors. Currently, there is greater pipeline momentum for bispecifics in solid tumors, while CAR-T development remains largely centered on blood cancers. Additionally, bispecifics are“off-the-shelf” therapies with simpler and more scalable production, giving them a potential edge in accessibility and broader clinical applications.

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Drug Class Insights

Bispecific antibodies are redefining cancer treatment, offering targeted, off-the-shelf alternatives to cell therapies. The approval of BLINCYTO (Amgen) marked a major breakthrough for relapsed/refractory B-cell ALL (CD19xCD3), with Amgen now expanding into first-line and chemo-sparing segments, along with a subcutaneous version to enhance long-term utility.

RYBREVANT (J&J) has shown better safety than EXKIVITY in EGFR exon20ins NSCLC and is being tested in 1L with chemo, positioning it to rival TAGRISSO as J&J broadens its reach in EGFR-mutant NSCLC.

Bispecific antibodies-especially T-cell redirecting (TRBAs)-are gaining momentum in trials, leveraging IgG-based formats for prolonged exposure and robust engagement with immune cells. In hematologic malignancies, key targets include CD19, CD20, BCMA, CD123, and CD33, which are often targeted via CD3. Solid tumor bispecifics explore diverse antigen pairings, such as HER2/HER2, VEGF/Ang-2, and PD-1/CTLA-4, reflecting their adaptability in tackling complex tumor biology.

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Outlook

Bispecific antibodies are engineered with two distinct antigen-binding sites, enabling them to engage cancer cells and immune cells simultaneously. Trispecific antibodies, a more recent innovation, extend this approach by incorporating three binding sites, offering enhanced tumor targeting and immune activation. While bispecifics have gained significant traction since their conceptualization in the 1960s-with over 500 candidates in clinical development and multiple FDA approvals-trispecific antibodies are still in early exploration stages, with none yet approved or in late-phase trials.

To date, seven bispecific antibodies have received FDA approval for treating hematologic cancers, including multiple myeloma, acute lymphocytic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and follicular lymphoma. These therapies primarily function by redirecting T cells (via CD3) to attack tumor cells, targeting antigens like CD19, CD20, BCMA, CD123, and CD33.

In solid tumors, bispecific clinical trials showcase broader antigen diversity and more complex mechanisms of action. This highlights the versatility of bispecific platforms and the growing interest in expanding their potential beyond hematologic indications. As trispecific research advances, the oncology landscape is poised for even greater innovation.

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Drivers



Advances in antibody engineering enhance the efficacy and stability of bispecific/trispecific antibodies for treating hematologic and solid tumors. Bispecific/trispecific antibodies address gaps in treatment for relapsed cancers, expanding their use across multiple indications.

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Barriers



The production of bispecific/trispecific antibodies is complex and costly, limiting accessibility. Immune-related side effects like cytokine release syndrome pose challenges for wider adoption.

Scope of the Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2035

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Bispecifics/Trispecifics Companies: AbbVie/Genmab, Roche/Biogen, Pfizer, Amgen, Akeso Biopharma, Summit Therapeutics, SystImmune, Biotheus, Alphamab, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Regeneron, Merus, Jazz Pharma/Zymeworks, Aurigene Oncology, and others.

Key Bispecifics/Trispecifics Therapies: Ivonescimab, Zenocutuzumab, Petosemtamab, Cevostamab, Volrustomig, Rilvegostomig, Lutikizumab, PRV-3279, MEDI-7352, DR-0201, GB263T, CMG1A46, HPN328, and others.

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Therapeutic Assessment: Bispecifics/Trispecifics currently marketed, and Bispecifics/Trispecifics emerging therapies

Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Dynamics: Bispecifics/Trispecifics market drivers and Bispecifics/Trispecifics market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Bispecifics/Trispecifics Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Bispecifics/Trispecifics Market Access and Reimbursement

