United Spirits BREAKS Silence On Reports Of Diageo Selling Stake In RCB After IPL 2025 Triumph

United Spirits, a beverage company, reacted to the reports of parent company Diageo pondering selling their stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru after their team's IPL triumph against Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad on June 3, Tuesday.

It was reported that Diageo Plc, the UK-based global spirits giant, was planning to sell a part of or possibly all of their stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru following their successful campaign in the recently concluded IPL 2025. Diageo owns the RCB men's and women's teams. RCB women's team, led by Smriti Mandhana, clinched their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final last year.

According to sources, Diageo had initiated consultations with potential advisors in order to explore strategic options of partial or full divestment in Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The franchise has sought a valuation up to $2 billion or INR 17,000 crore, reflecting the growing market and commercial value of the Indian Premier League.

'Media reports are speculative in nature'

Reacting to recent reports of Diageo selling its stake in RCB, United Spirits dismissed the reports as 'speculative' in nature, adding that there is no discussion of the sale of stake in the franchise.

“This has reference to your email communication dated 10th June 2025 seeking clarification from the Company on media reports in relation to the potential stake sale of RCB.” United Spirits stated in a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

“The Company would like to clarify that the aforesaid media reports are speculative in nature and it is not pursuing any such discussions,” the company added.

RCB Not Being Sold, Says United Spirits! 🏏United Spirits, the owner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has denied rumors of selling the team. On June 10, 2025, they said the news is just speculation and no talks are happening.#RCB #IPL2025 twitter/ZoxMwo5DGd

- RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) June 10, 2025

As per the report by Livemint, the shares of United Spirits climbed over 3 percent on June 10 (Tuesday) to touch a five-month high, following the reports of parent company Diageo planning to sell its shares in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise. However, the report also stated that no final decision has been made, and Diago might eventually back down from proceeding with the sale of their stake in the RCB franchise.

How did Diageo become the owner of RCB?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is one of the original franchises that have been part of the Indian Premier League since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008. The franchise was originally owned by liquor baron Vijay Mallya's United Breweries Group. After Kingfisher Airlines shut down its operations in 2012, Diageo stepped in and took control of the franchise following its acquisition of Mallya's Spirits business.

Since then, Diageo has been managing the operations and branding of Royal Challengers Bengaluru through its subsidiary, United Spirits, which is headquartered in Bengaluru. The company played a vital role in shaping the commercial strategies, marketing, and sponsoring deals of the franchise over a decade. Diageo is one of the few companies that owns a single franchise in both the men's IPL and the women's WPL.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@royalchallengers)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is one of the successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League. Even before winning their maiden IPL title, RCB had established a massive fanbase and a strong brand value, owing to their star-studded line-ups over the years, consistent playoff appearances, and aggressive marketing strategies.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is one of the four IPL teams, alongside Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, to have a brand valuation of $100 million. The franchise reportedly has a brand valuation of $117 million or INR ₹1012 Crore.