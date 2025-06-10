All-Steel Companies Announces Relocation Of Subsidiary Eagle Machine To North Grafton Headquarters And Expansion With New CNC Flex Machine

North Grafton, MA - June 10, 2025 - All-Steel Companies , a leading provider of precision metal fabrication, thermal stress relieving and machining solutions , is pleased to announce the relocation of its subsidiary, Eagle Machine , from Westminster, Massachusetts, to the company's corporate headquarters at 84 Creeper Hill Road in North Grafton, MA.

This strategic move consolidates operations under one roof, streamlining workflow, improving collaboration across teams, and enhancing service capabilities for clients in a wide range of industries.

All-Steel purchased their long-time vendor, Eagle Machine, in 2016, upon recognizing the need to expand capabilities to better service customers. Eagle Machine has a long standing reputation for vertical turning as well as vertical and horizontal boring services for steel, stainless steel, aluminum and multiple other materials. These value-added services have streamlined All-Steel's customer delivery requirements.

“We are excited that Eagle Machine is now located in our North Grafton facility,” said Jim Magill, Jr., Co-Owner, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer.“We have relocated key personnel to Grafton, along with a significant number of machines and other machining equipment. The relocation will allow us to improve operational synergies and improve job completion times. These benefits will be passed on to our customers.”

As part of this expansion, All-Steel is also proud to announce the addition of a state-of-the-art CNC Flex Machine to its machining department. This advanced technology will significantly enhance the company's precision machining capabilities-allowing for faster setup, increased production flexibility, and improved part consistency.

“This is not just a move to increase operating efficiencies,” Magill stated.“With this move All Steel has committed to additional large machining equipment additions, as exemplified by our purchase of the Flex G-Series CNC Milling Machine."

This machine is state of the art CNC machining equipment features a 72” wide x 240” long bed that will:

. Mill

. Drill

. Tap

. Ream

“We have refurbished a 30' x 60' wing of our shop facilities for the machining functions with a new 5-Ton overhead crane, 3-wide bay doors, several fork lifts and a complete tooling inventory.”

The relocation and equipment upgrade reflect All-Steel's continued investment in cutting-edge technology and its commitment to providing high-quality, American-made fabrication and machining services to its customers throughout New England and beyond.

For more information about All-Steel Companies and its services, visit

About All-Steel Fabricating, Inc.

All-Steel Fabricating, Inc. is a premier metal fabrication company based in North Grafton, Massachusetts. With over five decades of experience, the company specializes in the fabrication of steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products. All-Steel Fabricating, Inc. provides a comprehensive range of services, including machining and thermal stress, sand blasting, coating, making it a trusted partner for businesses across New England.

All-Steel Companies also include their subsidiaries; All-Steel Stress, Blast and Coating and Eagle Machine.