Sedin Technologies Brings AI-Powered Digital Transformation To The Middle East

Sedin Technologies has announced the launch of its new office in the Middle East, a strategic move that underscores the company's long-term commitment to supporting regional innovation.

With deep capabilities across digital services, data solutions, enterprise platforms, and AI-powered applications, Sedin is well-equipped and versatile to forge partnerships with both enterprises and high-growth startups seeking to future-proof their operations.

For over two decades of impact, Sedin has quietly powered digital journeys for businesses around the world, delivering intelligent workflows, scalable platforms, and enhanced digital experiences for customers. Now, with its presence in the Middle East, Sedin is bringing its cross-functional expertise closer to organisations eager to leverage next-generation technologies.

The Middle East office will also serve as a hub for Sedin's flagship product, EAM360, a native mobile application for Maximo trusted by leading organisations and tailored for industries such as utilities, facilities, power generation, and life sciences. It is a role based application that enhances asset management with offline capabilities and AI driven insights, boosting field productivity, and enabling smarter decision-making.

In addition to EAM360, Sedin is bringing its full suite of digital transformation solutions to the region, including its Digital Office platform. Built on the robust OpenText foundation and enhanced with cutting-edge Generative AI capabilities, the solution integrates content management, intelligent automation, and AI-powered insights to streamline operations and accelerate decision-making across the enterprise.

Sedin's AI-first solutions are not just prototypes or pilots. They are robust, production ready systems delivering tangible business value.

From automating high-volume content generation to building photorealistic brand visuals, from deploying conversational shopping assistants to implementing knowledge-based systems for internal teams, Sedin helps businesses move faster, smarter, and with greater clarity.

These capabilities are being tailored to address region-specific challenges in industries such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, and real estate.

One standout example is Adbul Latif Jameel, a retail brand where Sedin helped modernise their e-commerce operations. This project exemplifies Sedin's deep-dive, consultative approach of looking into the client's history, collaborating with subject matter experts, and delivering tailored solutions designed for lasting business impact.

“The UAE continues to stand out as a centre of innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Hari Prasad, general manager, Sedin UAE.“Dubai offers the right mix of ambition, talent, and infrastructure, making it the ideal base for us to serve our clients more closely and contribute meaningfully to the region's digital future.”

Sedin's expansion into the Middle East isn't just about presence. It's about participation. By investing in local talent, engaging with regional partners, and staying aligned with the market's evolving needs, Sedin aims to be more than a service provider and it aims to be a trusted, long-term partner.

“We're not here to chase trends or push out templated solutions,” Prasad added.“We're here to listen, build thoughtfully, and help organisations achieve digital transformation that matters.”

For more information, visit the website: .