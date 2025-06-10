Phoenix Aviation Capital And AIP Capital Announce Closing Of $300M Senior Secured Credit Facility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") acted as Structured Agent. RBC, Citibank and Morgan Stanley acted as Joint Lead Arrangers. The facility will be used to refinance seven assets currently owned by Phoenix and provide future funding for new asset acquisitions.

"This facility represents another key milestone in Phoenix's expansion of its lender group and availability of debt capital," said Jared Ailstock, Managing Partner at AIP. "We are grateful for the support from the bank group as we continue to execute on Phoenix's growth strategy."

"Closing this facility through a combination of new lenders and existing banks demonstrates the support Phoenix and AIP have in the aviation bank market," said Patrick Schafer, Managing Director at BC Partners and board member of Phoenix. "The facility will provide Phoenix with additional capacity and flexibility to support the Company's airline customers."

Vedder Price served as transaction counsel and PwC acted as tax advisor to Phoenix and AIP. McCann Fitzgerald also acted in capacity as Irish counsel to Phoenix and AIP. Clifford Chance served as transaction counsel to the lenders.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $4 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 30 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore. For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected] .

About BC Partners & BC Partners Credit

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm in private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017, with a focus on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment, often in complex market segments. The platform leverages the broader firm's deep industry and operating resources to provide flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies across Business Services, Industrials, Healthcare and other select sectors. For further information, visit .

