PAID LAUNCHES CREATOR MARKETING GUIDE FOR CANNES LIONS 2025

The creator marketing company provides interactive resources, an exclusive breakfast, and 1,000 essentials kits at Cannes Lions

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- #paid, a leading creator marketing platform, today unveiled its Creator Marketing Guide for Cannes Lions 2025. This comprehensive online resource helps creators and brands navigate the festival with a curated list of top sessions, networking opportunities, featured speakers, and on-the-ground activations focused on the creator economy.

"Cannes Lions is where creativity meets commerce, and we're here to ensure that creators and marketers find the most relevant sessions, networking opportunities, and partner activations," said Bryan Gold, CEO of #paid. "The guide highlights some of our favorite creator-focused moments to help attendees make the most of this massive event."

Now live at hashtagpaid/cannes-guide , the Creator Marketing Guide features a curated list of creator-focused sessions, profiles of top creators attending Cannes, and an easy-to-browse map of key locations-including quiet zones where attendees can step back from the chaos and recharge.

The company also announced an exclusive, invitation-only breakfast co-hosted with Michael Kassan's 3C Ventures at Lucia restaurant, within PLAGE 3CV . This closed-door gathering offers a rare opportunity to network with top creators, brand marketers, and some of the most influential voices in the industry.

#paid has also partnered with a lineup of top brands-Vacation, LolaVie, Neuro, Jukebox, and others-to distribute must-have essentials kits. Their street team will be stationed along the Croisette, wearing #paid-branded smart backpacks that feature built-in lockers for easy access. With just a quick tap of a phone, attendees can unlock a locker and grab a kit.

Throughout the week, #paid's creator marketing experts will join a wide range of industry leaders-including Corey Rados (Uber), Leticia Hirabayashi (Patreon), Meena Mutha (Discord), Chris Bellinger (PepsiCo), and many others-to discuss the future of the creator economy.

Catch them at panels across the festival, and visit hashtagpaid/cannes-guide to access the guide and secure your essentials kit.

About #paid

#paid is a creator marketplace that connects vetted creators with the world's most recognizable brands, like McDonald's, Sephora, Samsung, and Disney. Together, creators and marketers collaborate and measure entire creator marketing campaigns in a centralized and integrated experience. The company empowers creators to do what they love, and brings trust to the creator ecosystem with proprietary technology solutions to large category problems, like fair pricing, algorithmic matching, and automated content usage rights that create true omnichannel creator marketing. The company is rated #1 for its customer support and managed services, and powers marketing teams and content creators from offices in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami.

