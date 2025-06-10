Bad Bunny Sweeps 2025 Ritmo Latino Entertainment Awards Taylor Swift And Karol G Among Big Winners

Bad Bunny & Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny Sweeps; Taylor Swift and Karol G Among Big Winners and indie supergroup Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West shine in a record-breaking night.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Ritmo Latino Entertainment Awards lit up the global music scene with a landmark digital broadcast, where international powerhouse Bad Bunny swept the night with seven major wins, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year.Originally slated to take place live at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, the ceremony transitioned to a fully digital format due to unavoidable schedule conflicts - a change that didn't dampen its impact.Bad Bunny's acclaimed album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Latin Albums Chart, while the chart-topping single“DtMF” and its visually arresting music video“Turista” - with over 300 million YouTube views - earned top honors, cementing his reign as the king of Latin urban music.Karol G took home Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Touring Artist after the roaring success of her Mañana Será Bonito World Tour, one of 2025's highest-grossing tours. Taylor Swift, continuing her global hot streak, won Favorite International Artist-the same year she became the first woman ever to chart three albums simultaneously in the Billboard 200's Top 10.Shakira proved her timeless appeal by winning Favorite Pop Artist, thanks in part to her viral hit with Grupo Frontera,“(Entre Paréntesis),” which remains a sensation across Spotify and TikTok. Shakira was also awarded the prestigious Legend Award.A Breakout Night for Independent ArtistsIndie genre-benders Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini, and Eric West dominated the evening, winning Favorite Breakthrough Artist, Favorite Indie Artist, and Song of the Year. The powerhouse songwriting team behind their chart-topping hit - Bryan Abrams, Mark Calderon, Kevin Thornton, Sam Watters, James Harris III, and Terry Lewis - were also honored with the Song of the Year award for the indie cut. The track made history by debuting at #1 on the Billboard Latin Singles Chart, marking a milestone moment for the trio.Genre Giants and Viral Stars Round Out the HonorsXavi, the viral phenom behind Diamond-certified hit“La Victima,” earned Favorite New Artist, while Fuerza Regida took home Favorite Duo or Group in recognition of their dominance in the Regional Mexican scene. Camilo, Diamante Eléctrico, and Rauw Alejandro each claimed wins that solidify their positions at the forefront of their genres.The Ritmo Latino Entertainment Awards also honored Katy Perry with the prestigious Crossover Icon Award and presented the Gloria Estefan 2025 Impact Award. Perry made waves on the Billboard Latin Singles Chart with her record-breaking hit "Con Calma," a collaboration with Daddy Yankee and Snow that dominated the chart for 14 consecutive weeks at #1. Beyond this milestone, Perry has placed 8 other hits into the Top 50 of the Latin Charts, including iconic tracks like "Wide Awake," "California Gurls," and "Firework," cementing her undeniable crossover influence.FULL LIST OF WINNERS – 2025 Ritmo Latino Entertainment AwardsArtist of the Year – Bad BunnyAlbum of the Year – Bad Bunny – Debi Tirar Mas FotosSingle of the Year – Bad Bunny –“DtMF”Song of the Year – Bryan Abrams, Mark Calderon, Kevin Thornton, Sam Watters, James Harris III & Terry Lewis “Tu Eliges” (performed by Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West )Favorite Male Artist – Bad BunnyFavorite Female Artist – Karol GFavorite Duo or Group – Fuerza RegidaFavorite Pop Artist – ShakiraFavorite Rock Artist – Diamante EléctricoFavorite Urban Artist – Bad BunnyFavorite Tropical Artist – CamiloFavorite Indie Artist – Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric WestFavorite New Artist – XaviFavorite Breakthrough Artist – Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric WestFavorite Music Video – Bad Bunny –“Turista”Favorite Touring Artist – Karol GFavorite Collaboration – Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny –“Qué Pasaría...”Favorite Religious Singer – Jeannie Ortega (tie) / Marcos Witt (tie)Favorite International Artist – Taylor SwiftFavorite Social Media Star – Salice RoseFavorite Music Reporter – Griselda Flores, Isabela Raygoza & Jessica Roiz – BillboardFavorite Radio Station – Mega 97.9 – Arturo SosaABOUT RITMO LATINO ENTERTAINMENT AWARDSThe Ritmo Latino Entertainment Awards celebrate the very best in Latin and global music, honoring the icons, innovators, and newcomers who define the rhythm of the world. From chart-topping legends to genre-defying indie acts, Ritmo Latino Entertainment recognizes the artists shaping today's musical landscape.

