Pet Bird Health Market Expansion: How Rising Bird Ownership And Advanced Diagnostics Drive Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$0.92 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Pet Bird Health Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Pet Bird Health Market, By Product:
- Pharmaceuticals Diagnostics Others
Pet Bird Health Market, By Application:
- Parasitic Infestations Bacterial Infections Others
Pet Bird Health Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Retails E-Commerce Veterinary Hospital/ Clinics
Pet Bird Health Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States Canada Mexico
- France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain
- China India Japan Australia South Korea
- Brazil Argentina Colombia
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE
Pet Bird Health Market
