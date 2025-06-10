PEAKLINE REAL ESTATE FUNDS' QOZ FUND III ANNOUNCES NEW INVESTMENT IN GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Peakline has raised $1.2 billion across three Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) funds, building on its established presence in the US QOZ fund management space.

The firm announced an Investment in Markley + Main, a new six-story, 277-unit apartment community in Greenville, South Carolina.

CHICAGO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peakline Real Estate Funds ("PREF") today announced its latest Opportunity Zone investment, Markley + Main, a multifamily development located in the West End Historic District of Downtown Greenville, South Carolina. This investment is part of Peakline's Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) program, which has invested over $1.2 billion of equity across three funds since 2018. The QOZ program provides private investment capital to fast-growing economies across the country, supporting long-term capital gains for investors and contributing to community development.

Peakline's QOZ portfolio includes multifamily, retail and office projects totaling more than 5.2 million square feet and $3.5 billion of total gross market value. PREF's QOZ strategy focuses on institutional, core quality real estate assets in markets with good fundamentals.

"Peakline has developed one of the most active and impactful QOZ investment programs in the country, providing our investors with institutional-quality opportunities while contributing to the growth of dynamic communities targeted by the QOZ legislation," said Mike Miller, Co-Founder and President of Peakline Real Estate Funds. "As we look ahead to a potential QOZ expansion in the tax bill currently making its way through the Senate, we're proud of our work over the last few years, as we partnered with developers to create thousands of jobs, housing and commercial activity in these targeted areas."

Markley + Main is being developed in partnership with SunCap Property Group and will feature a single six-story residential building comprising 277 apartment units, totaling approximately 258,763 square feet of net rentable area. The project will offer tenants a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units. Planned amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, co-working areas, rooftop lounge with stadium views, fitness center, pet spa, game room, and a golf simulator.

"SunCap is looking forward to this collaboration with Peakline," says Bill Palmer, Managing Director with SunCap Property Group. "They truly understand the vision we are working towards with Markley + Main – bringing a residential development to life that matches the spirit of the vibrant Downtown Greenville community.

The site offers a highly walkable setting near Main Street, with convenient access to local retail, dining, entertainment, and major employers. Nearby attractions include Flour Field, home of the Greenville Drive; Falls Park and the Peace Center; as well as the upcoming Trueline music venue. The site is also within walking distance of downtown employers and offers a short commute to large corporate campuses such as BMW, Michelin North America, Lockheed Martin, and GE Power. Construction is slated to begin imminently, with completion and initial occupancy expected in 2027.

About SunCap Property Group

With over 28 million square feet of commercial properties developed-including 2.1 million SF in the Greenville-Spartanburg market-SunCap is a real estate development firm with extensive experience in multifamily, mixed-use, and industrial projects. Their experienced team has collectively delivered over 25,000 residential units, demonstrating a commitment to innovative design, renter experience, and long-term value creation.

About Peakline Real Estate Funds

Peakline Real Estate Funds ("PREF") is a private real estate investment firm providing direct access to real estate opportunities across multiple property types, including rental housing, industrial, office, and retail properties. PREF currently has over $1.7 billion in equity invested across six funds and select individual investments, totaling $5 billion in gross value across 17 million square feet in more than 15 key growth markets in the U.S.

PREF is a part of Peakline Partners, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and private investment firm that provides direct access to multi-faceted real estate opportunities.

