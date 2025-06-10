NJM Insurance Group Named Best Auto Insurer In The Mid-Atlantic Region For Customer Satisfaction By J.D. Power

"This award reflects the trust our policyholders place in the service we provide and is a testament to the dedication of our employees, who work to enhance the customer experience every day." Mitch Livingston, NJM president & CEO

"We are honored that J.D. Power has recognized NJM Insurance as the top auto insurer in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Mitch Livingston, NJM president and CEO. "This award reflects the trust our policyholders place in the service we provide and is a testament to the dedication of our employees, who work to enhance the customer experience every day."

In 2024, NJM received the J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction trophy. In addition, NJM has also earned the J.D. Power Auto Claims Certification for seven consecutive years.

"Our recognition in the J.D. Power studies is significant because it is based on customer feedback," said Carol Voorhees, NJM COO. "As we continue to grow, we remain focused on listening to our policyholders and meeting their needs with the same care and attention that have guided us for over a century."

About NJM Insurance Group

Founded in 1913, NJM is among the Mid-Atlantic region's leading property and casualty insurers and has maintained AM Best's Financial Strength Rating of A or higher for over 90 years. The Company operates in a mutual fashion for the exclusive benefit of its policyholders and is consistently recognized for its award-winning customer service, superior claims handling, and overall customer satisfaction. NJM's personal insurance products are available direct to consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Company also works with a preferred network of independent agents to deliver business insurance in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit njm to learn more.

