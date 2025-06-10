Opus One Gold Obtains 4.10 G/T Gold Over 7.1 M From Hole No-25-13, At 550 Vertical Meters On Its Zone 1 Gold Discovery, Noyell Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the“ Company ” or“ Opus One ”) is pleased to announce that drill hole NO-25-13 from the winter drilling program on its 100% owned Noyell project near the town of Matagami, Abitibi, Québec, Canada, returned 4.10g/t Au over 7.1 m from 572.8 to 579.9 m. The mineralized interval represents a true width of approximately 5.5 m within the Zone 1 structure.

This is the deepest interval on Zone 1 so far indicating that the mineralization is open at depth. This hole was drilled in the eastern portion of Zone 1, approximately 125m to the east of the previously announced hole NO-25-05. The mineralized zone is strong and appears to represent an important vector of high grade within Zone 1.

Hole NO-25-10a was drilled closer to surface to test the western extension of Zone 1. It returned a marginal value of 1.54 g/t Au over 2.2 m (true width of 1.54m) from 160.3 to 162.5 m. It also retuned an interval of 2.63 g/t Au over 3.2 m (true width of 2.29 m) from 175.2 to 178.4 m.

Hole NO-25-11 was drilled 100 m above and to the west of the previous one to test the same possible extension of Zone 1. It also returned a marginal value of 1.56 g/t Au over 1.8 m from 111.8 to 113.6 m (true width of 1.5 m).

Hole NO-25-12 is an in-fill drill hole located nearly 200 m to the east of NO-25-10a. It returned 2.24 g/t Au over 6.6 m (true width of 5.5 m) from 188.1 to 194.7m, at a vertical depth of approximately 175m. Although the grade is not exceptional, the mineralized zone appears very strong.

More assay results are expected soon.

Louis Morin, Opus One CEO commented: Hole NO-25-13, the deepest drilled on the property to date, opens new horizons for Zone 1. It clearly indicates that the mineralization is open at depth and continuous from surface down to the 550 m level. It also appears to indicate a vector for the mineralization of Zone 1 which might be raking steeply to the east.

Sample preparation, analysis and QAQC program

All core recovered is NQ size. All samples are described, labelled, cut (diamond saw) and bagged at Technominex' facilities in Rouyn-Noranda. Samples are then shipped to AGAT certified Laboratory in Val D'or for preparation. Sample pulps are then shipped to various AGAT laboratories in Canada for analysis. Samples are assayed for gold using by Fire Assay (50g), with ICP-OES Finish. All samples equal or above 10 g/t Au are submitted to ore grade gravimetric finish.

Opus One's QAQC program consists of one control sample inserted, at Technominex' facility, after 9 regular samples. Control samples consist of a certified blank and various gold grades certified material.

OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

An independent qualified person, Pierre O'Dowd P.Geo, has verified and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure as required by section 3.1 and 3.2 of NI43-101.

