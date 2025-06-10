Uganda Consulate Arusha Takes Kili Fair 2025 By Storm

The vast grounds of the Magereza grounds in Arusha, shook to the beat of Uganda's Crane performers at the Kilifair 2025, an international tourism trade fair, held annually at the foot of Mt. Kilimanjaro, as the Uganda Consulate in Arusha marked its debut participation in the presitigious event with a“Uganda Day” under the theme“Unveiling the Hidden Pearl of Africa.

”The Uganda Day, was organized in association with the Uganda High Commission, Tanzania the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, the Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Airlines and the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon. Kilifair has established itself as a key tourism industry gathering in East Africa. The fair brings together providers from a wide range of sectors, such as safari companies, hotels, lodges, airlines, transport businesses, technology service providers, as well as cultural and artisanal stakeholders.

The Uganda Day boasted an immersive experience of the 5 senses with the Consulate offering the excited crowd, rousing drum beats of the Crane Performers dynamic entertainment with Cultural Ugandan Music and dance, a taste of Ugandan Coffee, the iconic Uganda Waragi and crispy fresh Rolex wraps prepared on site. Entertainment included a fire-eating sensation and Mountain Gorilla Mascots dancing to catchy Ugandan tunes.

Addressing the gathering of excited revelers, Consul-General Amb. Anne Katusiime Kageye emphasized the Government's commitment to promoting Uganda's rich and diverse tourism potential to our brothers and sisters in Tanzania and the broader East African region.“We aim not only to showcase Uganda's unique offerings but also to champion the idea of complementarity-recognizing that together, Uganda and Tanzania can offer a seamless and world-class tourism experience to global travellers,” she said.

Amb. Kageye took the opportunity to invite the participants to register for the Rwenzori Activation Run, scheduled 8th June 2025, as a build-up to the 4th Edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, set to take place on 23rd August in Kasese, Uganda. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a strategic partner of the Rwenzori Marathon, leveraging its Missions abroad to attract runners to participate and build an international identity for this internationally certified route.

Head of the Regional Economic Cooperation Amb. Richard Kabonero hailed the East African Community Countries for agreeing to host a pavilion together in the spirit of Regional Cooperation. He encouraged tour operators to network and design add-ons to their packages to ensure that visitors explore the entire region and experience what it has to offer.

Rwenzori Marathon group chairman and Great Lakes Safaris CEO Amos Wekesa expressed gratitude to both the Uganda High Commission in Dar-Es-Salaam and the Consulate in Arusha for their aggressive promotion of the Rwenzori Marathon. Recognizing the invaluable contribution of Uganda's Embassies in showcasing Uganda's beauty to the world.“The commitment by Uganda's Embassies to market our country is unmatched,” declared Wekesa.

Uganda Airlines Country Manager Ms. Lucy Ismail held a stimulating quiz about the Airline's routes in Tanzania and beyond with lucky winners walking away with promotional gifts by the Airline and 2 nd Queen Little Miss Wildlife and Little Hands Go Green Ambassador Talia Birungi thrilled the crowd with a rousing speech about wildlife sustainability.

The highlight of the morning event was a Raffle draw, which offered four winners Gorilla and Chimpanzee Trekking Permits courtesy of the UWA. In addition to trekking permits, Ms. Caroline Wairimu Mwai and Ms. Ruth Wakio Nyamasyo won complimentary accommodation at Crystal Lodge-Nkuringo, Ms. Nuru Abubakar Mohdar. who won complimentary accommodation from Nkuringo Gorilla Lodges in Bwindi and Ms. Rachel Daud Kazimoto who won a stay at Crater Safari Lodge, Bwindi The day was crowned by a networking gala dinner hosted at the Uganda Consulate in Arusha.

