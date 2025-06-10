VIAVI And Hanyang University Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Advance 6G Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In 2024, the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Research Foundation of Korea selected the Beyond-G Global Innovation Center for the next-generation communication category of the Global Innovation Research Center (IRC) Support Project. The center plans to build an international research network and lead the development of next-generation communication technology. The IRC Support Project is a large-scale research support project that grants over KRW 5 billion annually for 10 years to the nation's top research initiatives.

To overcome radio limitations in current communications technologies, the Beyond-G Center is implementing the world's first Hyper-space based on:



Hyper-resolution sensing – multi-sensor AI-driven radio sensing, quantum fusion sensing

Hyper-connectivity communications – AI-driven highly reliable communications, AI-driven core technologies in telecommunications Hyper-intelligence system – high-efficiency radio wave control, highly reliable next integrated system.

To meet the Beyond-G Center objectives, VIAVI will be contributing the NITRO® Wireless test and optimization suite including 6G testbed, used by the world's leading network equipment manufacturers, service providers and research institutions to validate AI-RAN, 5G, 6G and quantum technologies. In addition, the VIAVI network digital twin technology combines tools such as RAN and Core emulators, assurance solutions, realistic traffic scenarios and cyber threats to mirror an operator's network in the lab, allowing network changes and challenges to be planned and implemented and results analyzed before action is taken on the live network.

"Beyond-G Global Innovation Center, in collaboration with VIAVI Solutions, aims to foster outstanding talents needed for next-generation communications as part of a competitive, excellent global university research center. This partnership brings together VIAVI's global expertise and our academic innovation, offering students hands-on experience with cutting-edge test environments and laying the foundation for impactful research in 6G and AI-RAN," said Sunwoo Kim, Professor at the Department of Electronic Engineering and Director of the Beyond-G Global Innovation Center, Hanyang University.

"VIAVI is proud to partner with Hanyang University to research and advance next-generation communication technologies," said Dr. Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI. "Our globally proven NITRO Wireless test suite provides a robust AI, 6G and quantum test environment. We are excited to enable high quality interoperable telecom infrastructure and associated services progressively towards 6G."

