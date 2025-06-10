Iconic Songwriter Carol Connors to appear at Elvis Week Graceland celebrates the life, music, & legacy of Elvis Presley

- Carol ConnorsHOLLYWOOD CA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From August 8-16, Elvis fans and music lovers from around the world will make their pilgrimage to Memphis for a week of live performances, panels, contests, movie screenings, the annual Candlelight Vigil, and more, all celebrating the enduring legacy of Elvis Presley . Elvis Week 2025 is a few short months away and there are more exciting announcements – including more guests being added to the line-up.New guests just added to the Elvis Week line-up include:. Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe nominated songwriter Carol Connors, who was the lead vocalist of the pop vocal trio The Teddy Bears who had the #1 hit "To Know Him Is to Love Him." Connors also co-wrote the Oscar-nominated theme“Gonna Fly Now” for the film Rocky. Carol will be a guest at Elvis: An Author's Perspective on August 13. She will be talking about her book ELVIS, ROCKY AND ME: The Carol Connors Story that went to #4 on Amazon's best seller list, and will be a documentary film coming out this year under the same as the book and is a former girlfriend of Elvis!. Ann Moses, who was editor of“Tiger Beat Magazine” from 1965 – 1972. Moses sat on the stage for Elvis' '68 Comeback Special, observed filming for Change of Habit, attended Elvis' opening show at the International Hotel on July 31, 1969, and photographed his performance at the midnight show on August 1, 1969. She is the author of the book Meow! My Groovy Life with Tiger Beat's Teen Idols – and will be a guest at Elvis: An Author's Perspective on August 13.. Sandy Kawelo was a dancer in Elvis' 1966 film Paradise, Hawaiian Style. During the filming of the movie, she met Elvis' close friend Jerry Schilling. Sandy and Jerry were married from 1967 to 1973, during which they spent a lot of time at Graceland , and with the Presley family and entourage. Kawelo will share stories at Conversations on Elvis on August 15.. Linda Stone, joining her husband Charles Stone at the Conversations on the Colonel on August 14 (exclusive to Platinum and Gold packages), will share stories and memories of knowing, on a personal level, both Elvis Presley and his famous manager, Colonel Tom Parker.. Terry Mike Jeffrey, veteran singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, sings musical styles from most genres all his life, and is especially known for his presentation of Elvis' music. He will be part of the Inspired by Elvis show on August 16 at the Guest House Theater announced guests include Linda Thompson, Jerry Schilling, Tony Orlando, Larry Gatlin, Brenda Lee, Larry Strickland, Jim Murray and Terry Blackwood, past Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winners; among others. A complete list of guests, schedule of events, and links to purchase tickets are all available at ElvisWeek.In addition to the new guests, Graceland has added book signings to the Elvis Week schedule. Linda Thompson will be signing copies of Little Thing Called Life on August 13 from 1pm – 3pm; Peter Guralnick will be signing copies of his new book The Colonel and the King, plus Last Train to Memphis and Careless Love on August 15 from 2pm – 4pm and August 16 from 3pm – 5pm.New for Elvis Week 2025, get ready to see the next generation of performers honor the King of Rock 'n' Roll! Graceland will host a special Junior Elvis Tribute Showcase at The Guest House Theater on Sunday, August 10.Graceland is currently accepting submissions from talented young Elvis performers aged 10 to 17 who would like to be considered for this exciting showcase. From all entries, 12 performers will be selected to take the stage and sing two Elvis songs to tracks. This is not a contest, but a showcase of youth who love to sing Elvis! Additional information on how to submit a video for consideration is available at Graceland.This year's Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest will feature one of the biggest semifinalist line-ups in years, with 20 Elvis tribute artists set to compete. So far, these talented Elvistribute artists have qualified for the competition: Louis Brown, Tyler Christopher, Sylvain Leduc, Al Joslin, Josuel Grech, Alex Mitchell, Lain Crew, Geir Borholm, Riley Jenkins, Moses Snow, Johnny Lee Memphis, Ted Torres, Jimmy Holmes and Johnny Fortuno. More preliminaries are set to qualify performers throughout the summer.The Guest House at Graceland resort hotel is in the heart of the action and is home to many of the week's shows, offering free live lobby entertainment and complimentary shuttle service throughout the Graceland campus. Rooms are still available for select nights of Elvis Week. Visit GracelandGuesthouse to make your room reservations.For a complete line-up of all Elvis Week events and to purchase tickets or packages, go to ElvisWeek.All guests, times, prices, and details are subject to change.About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.Elvis Presley's Graceland, in Memphis, is music's most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley's Memphis, Graceland's entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis' home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive 12 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards including“Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,”“Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,”“Best Musical Attraction,”“Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and the #1“Iconic American Attraction.” The TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee and one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit

