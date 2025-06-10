Grasim Industries Has Bullish Structure: SEBI RA Palak Jain Sets ₹2,900 Price Target
Grasim Industries is ready for expansion, according to SEBI-registered research analyst Palak Jain, who has assigned its stock a target price of ₹2,900.
At the time of writing, Grasim Industries shares were trading at ₹2,712.60, up 4% on the day.
Jain pointed out Grasim Industries' diversified business operations in chemicals, cement, and textiles as its core strength that delivers stability and growth possibilities.
Grasim's established market position and well-known brand presence will likely promote increases in market share, according to the analyst
She said that the company's strategy to expand and improve capacity holds potential to boost future revenue growth.
According to Jain's technical analysis, the support levels stand at ₹2,666.60 and ₹2,608.50, while resistance levels are ₹2,742 and ₹2,877.75.
Her positive outlook stems from multiple revenue streams, efficient operations, and strong market leadership.
Jain pointed out market risks, including competition growth, raw material cost instability, and possible effects of an economic downturn.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.
The stock has risen 11.1% so far in 2025.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment