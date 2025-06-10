403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tiqfit Launches In Delhi To Simplify Discovery Of Sports And Fitness Training Centers Across India.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The new platform aims to bridge the gap between learners and trusted training institutes in sports, fitness, and creative segments. With its category-focused listings, TIQFiT targets a nationwide expansion in the coming months.
A new challenge has long persisted in India's growing youth and wellness culture - finding the right local training centers for sports, fitness, or extracurricular learning remains disorganized and often overwhelming. TIQFiT, a recently launched location-based discovery platform, seeks to change this.
The platform brings clarity to those searching for verified institutes across four core areas: sports academies, creative activities, strength training, and self-defense. With its pilot launch in Delhi, TIQFiT has already listed over 300 verified businesses in the sports segment and is actively expanding across other categories.
TIQFiT is designed to improve the way individuals search for local training options by offering institute profiles, service highlights, timings, location data, and contact details - all in a single streamlined interface. The focus is on simplifying decision-making for students, fitness enthusiasts, and parents exploring reliable coaching and activity classes.
Unlike generic listing websites, TIQFiT focuses solely on training and development centers. This enables more relevant search outcomes and serves both the learner and the service provider more effectively. Subcategories include cricket, gymnastics, swimming, dance, music, yoga, and martial arts such as taekwondo and kung fu.
“The goal is to empower people by making skill-building and physical development more accessible through trusted local networks,” said a spokesperson for the platform.“TIQFiT aims to remove the confusion in this space by offering a curated, reliable resource.”
TIQFiT also supports small and mid-sized training businesses that often struggle for visibility online. From solo yoga coaches to large sports academies, the platform offers tools for creating a digital presence and gaining local reach without relying on large advertising budgets.
With expansion plans already in motion for other metro cities, the roadmap includes advanced features such as online venue bookings, student community groups, event listings, and career pathway guidance.
The platform aspires to evolve into an integrated ecosystem for extracurricular development, where learners can discover, connect, and grow in an organized and supportive digital environment.
About the Organization:
TIQFiT is a purpose-built digital platform committed to improving access to trusted training and learning centers in India. Focusing on extracurricular and wellness categories such as sports, creativity, fitness, and self-defense, the organization aims to streamline the discovery process for learners and empower small businesses by enhancing their visibility and reach. With a data-driven, location-based approach, TIQFiT is poised to become a central hub for those seeking structured personal development opportunities.
For Media Inquiries –
Email: ...
Website:
Other articles by Simpl
A new challenge has long persisted in India's growing youth and wellness culture - finding the right local training centers for sports, fitness, or extracurricular learning remains disorganized and often overwhelming. TIQFiT, a recently launched location-based discovery platform, seeks to change this.
The platform brings clarity to those searching for verified institutes across four core areas: sports academies, creative activities, strength training, and self-defense. With its pilot launch in Delhi, TIQFiT has already listed over 300 verified businesses in the sports segment and is actively expanding across other categories.
TIQFiT is designed to improve the way individuals search for local training options by offering institute profiles, service highlights, timings, location data, and contact details - all in a single streamlined interface. The focus is on simplifying decision-making for students, fitness enthusiasts, and parents exploring reliable coaching and activity classes.
Unlike generic listing websites, TIQFiT focuses solely on training and development centers. This enables more relevant search outcomes and serves both the learner and the service provider more effectively. Subcategories include cricket, gymnastics, swimming, dance, music, yoga, and martial arts such as taekwondo and kung fu.
“The goal is to empower people by making skill-building and physical development more accessible through trusted local networks,” said a spokesperson for the platform.“TIQFiT aims to remove the confusion in this space by offering a curated, reliable resource.”
TIQFiT also supports small and mid-sized training businesses that often struggle for visibility online. From solo yoga coaches to large sports academies, the platform offers tools for creating a digital presence and gaining local reach without relying on large advertising budgets.
With expansion plans already in motion for other metro cities, the roadmap includes advanced features such as online venue bookings, student community groups, event listings, and career pathway guidance.
The platform aspires to evolve into an integrated ecosystem for extracurricular development, where learners can discover, connect, and grow in an organized and supportive digital environment.
About the Organization:
TIQFiT is a purpose-built digital platform committed to improving access to trusted training and learning centers in India. Focusing on extracurricular and wellness categories such as sports, creativity, fitness, and self-defense, the organization aims to streamline the discovery process for learners and empower small businesses by enhancing their visibility and reach. With a data-driven, location-based approach, TIQFiT is poised to become a central hub for those seeking structured personal development opportunities.
For Media Inquiries –
Email: ...
Website:
Company :-AcadBee Systems Pvt Ltd
User :- TIQFiT Team
Email :-...Url :-
Other articles by Simpl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment