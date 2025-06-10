LPD Surveys Provides Detailed Contour Surveys For Optimal Project Outcomes

MENAFN - GetNews)



Discover how expert surveying services can support a wide range of projects with accuracy, expertise, and trusted guidance across Western Australia.

Perth, WA - June 10, 2025 - LPD Surveys, a team of Professional Engineering & Land Surveyors, provides detailed contour surveys that contribute significantly to various projects across residential, rural, and commercial sectors. As licensed spatial experts, LPD Surveys specialises in land surveying services.







A contour survey in Perth is a detailed survey of land parcels specifically tailored for a client's project. These surveys provide accurate 3D digital data, available in multiple formats including DWG, DXF, and Ascii Code CSV. A clear, concise PDF printable plan accompanies the digital data when needed.

Detailed contour surveys support the development of numerous project types. These include residential, semi-rural, and rural home designs, project builder residential dwellings, and high detail architectural building designs. Commercial units and complexes, building or garage additions, and granny flats also benefit from these surveys.

"We assist with projects near coastlines or rivers by referencing High Water Mark or 100-year flood levels. Information from these surveys aids in securing Local Government building and planning approvals," a spokesperson explained.

By providing precise land data, the Perth surveyor helps clients navigate project requirements effectively. For example, accurate surveys are crucial for subdivision surveyors Perth work, assisting clients from initial consultation through to land titles.

The company's expertise also extends to advanced techniques like laser scanning Perth and UAV Lidar, which complements their comprehensive surveying capabilities. Clients seeking a site surveyor near me can rely on LPD Surveys' coverage across Perth Metro, Peel, Southwest, Great Southern, and regional areas.

"Using industry best survey equipment & quality assured methodology, we set-out buildings and commercial units relative to land boundaries to give peace of mind for our clients. We ensure your building is set-out correctly first time, which avoids costly hassles later on if the building has encroached into the neighbouring lot," said the spokesperson.

LPD Surveys employs licensed surveyors committed to providing reliable service. Their surveying services assist with setting out buildings correctly relative to land boundaries, helping avoid potential complications. As a leading land surveyor in Perth , LPD Surveys offers services guided by spatial professionals and licensed surveyors who offer timely expert advice.

