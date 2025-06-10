Pro-Palestine Demo Affects Swiss Train Services
Travellers are asked to consult the online timetable to check the availability of seats and trains.
According to police reports, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied railway tracks in Geneva and Lausanne stations on Monday evening to protest against the situation in Gaza. Train services were severely disrupted, with delays and cancellations.
In Geneva, protesters gathered outside Cornavin station at around 6:15pm and then occupied platforms 3 and 4, disrupting train services on four platforms until 7:30pm.
The same scenario was repeated at Lausanne station at around 8pm, leading to a complete interruption of train services until 9pm.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
