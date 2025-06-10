MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Adopting AI: Moving Beyond the Hype to Practical Implementation

Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly Generative AI (GenAI), has captured the imagination of businesses worldwide.

Recent insights from Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global State of AI survey indicate that 89% of IT and business decision-makers consider AI and machine learning crucial or very important for achieving business goals such as increasing operational efficiency, supporting innovation, and improving customer experience. Similarly, 89% believe that generative AI will be disruptive for enterprises.

Despite this recognition, the same study reveals that many organizations are still in the early stages of AI maturity. While AI technology adoption has increased overall, enterprise maturity remains low, with many companies lacking a comprehensive AI strategy and roadmap.

I had the pleasure of discussing this exact issue with Sean Duca, CTO in CX APJC for Cisco, and here are our three recommendations.

Beyond Technology: Identifying Meaningful Use Cases

While tools like AI copilots are prevalent, their impact often falls short of expectations. The recent Cisco AI Readiness Index study revealed that only 13% of companies globally are ready to leverage AI and AI-powered technologies to their full potential.

Key considerations:



Purpose-Driven Adoption : Instead of adopting AI for its novelty, organizations should ask: What specific problem are we aiming to solve?

Common Applications : Tasks like summarizing meetings, refining emails, and automating routine processes are typical starting points. Diverse Models : Different challenges may require distinct AI models; a one-size-fits-all approach is seldom effective.

Engaging Employees: The Heart of AI Integration

To uncover impactful AI use cases, organizations must engage directly with their workforce:



Identify Pain Points : Conversations with employees can reveal tasks that are repetitive, time-consuming, or prone to error. Co-Create Solutions : Collaboratively developing AI tools ensures they address real needs and gain user buy-in.

Sean from Cisco suggests,“Engage with team members and ask the straightforward questions: What tasks do you find troublesome? What is the most monotonous task? Which tasks are the most repetitive? Having these discussions can help identify potential AI-enabled use cases.”

Managing Risks: Responsible AI Usage

As AI becomes more embedded in business processes, new risks emerge, necessitating proactive management:



Usage Visibility : Gain a complete understanding of AI applications across the enterprise, identifying potential vulnerabilities.

Shadow AI Detection : Monitoring unauthorized AI tool usage helps prevent data leaks and compliance breaches.

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) : Implementing DLP measures ensures sensitive information isn't inadvertently exposed through AI tools. Access Controls : Restricting AI tool access based on roles and responsibilities minimizes risk.

Frost & Sullivan emphasize the importance of ethical frameworks and rigorous testing to ensure AI's responsible deployment, especially in sectors like healthcare and finance. (Source )

Conclusion: From Hype to Value

These recommendations underscore the need for organizations to move beyond the hype and develop structured approaches to AI adoption, focusing on aligning AI initiatives with business objectives, engaging employees, and proactively managing associated risks.

However, Sean emphasizes that AI transformation is not merely a one-time implementation but rather an ongoing journey for the organization. He asserts,“Success arises from organizations that approach this as an iterative process, continually learning and improving along the way.”

